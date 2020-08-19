Thou & Emma Ruth Rundle announce collaborative album (stream “Ancestral Recall”)

Last year, Thou and Emma Ruth Rundle went on a tour that saw them playing both separate and collaborative sets, and now they've announced an entire collaborative album, May Our Chambers Be Full, due October 30 via Sacred Bones (pre-order). The first single is "Ancestral Recall," which Thou guitarist Andy Gibb says is "an easy marriage of our styles that was truly enhanced by everyone’s input during the arrangement process."

"When I first wrote the main two riffs (the first one being an homage to A Perfect Circle’s ‘Sleeping Beauty’), I didn’t know if it would fit with the vibe we were pursuing because it didn’t sound “Thou-y” enough nor did it sound like something Emma would normally put on a record," Andy continued. "Ultimately, I realized how important that trait is; this record is all about exploring territory we wouldn’t usually explore with our own records."

Emma added, "Andy originally wrote the riffs and I believe I referred to it as the ‘Guitar Hero’ jam -- it was hard for me to keep up and I felt like I was doing an obstacle course (in the best way). Because of the differences in our guitar tunings, it was difficult for me to match the rest exactly and I ended up coming with a single note passage to play over the most difficult section. For me this was a good example of the collaboration and that I was able to express my style despite my limitations in a way that added to Andy’s riff. Working with him on guitars was a challenge, but most rewarding, and I feel proud of our child."

"Ancestral Recall" fits Andy's description well. It sounds like the middle ground between Thou's crushing sludge Emma's ethereal goth-folk, but it also doesn't sound quite like anything either artist has released on their own. It's a great song, and fans of anything dark, heavy, and melodic should check it out. Listen and view the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist

1 - Killing Floor

2 - Monolith

3 - Out of Existence

4 - Ancestral Recall

5 - Magickal Cost

6 - Into Being

7 - The Valley

