Thou & Uniform playing NYC together before tour with Converge & Full of Hell

Converge recently announced an insanely stacked tour with Full of Hell, Uniform, and Thou, and though it sadly includes no NYC date, Full of Hell recently announced they'd do a two-night stand here at Saint Vitus after the tour ends, and now Thou and Uniform announced that they'll play the same venue right before the tour begins.

Thou and Uniform's show is on March 7 at Saint Vitus, and it's got support from industrial/noise act Trace Amount, making for a great triple bill. Tickets are on sale now.

Full of Hell, Thou, and Uniform also added a Savannah show together happening on March 16 at Lodge of Sorrows (tickets). Updated dates for all three bands below.

Thou / Uniform -- 2022 Tour Dates

March 7 Brooklyn, NY at Saint Vitus ^

March 10 Philadelphia, PA at Underground Arts *

March 11 Baltimore, MD at The Ottobar *

March 12 Richmond, VA at The Broadberry *

March 13 Asheville, NC at The Orange Peel *

March 14 Orlando, FL at The Abbey *

March 15 Tampa, FL at The Orpheum Tampa *

March 16 Savannah, GA at Lodge of Sorrows +

March 17 Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade *

March 18 Cincinnati, OH at Legends *

March 19 Chicago, IL at The Bottom Lounge *

March 20 Detroit, MI at El Club *

^ - w/ Trace Amount

* - w/ Converge, Full of Hell

+ - w/ Full of Hell

Full of Hell -- 2022 Tour Dates

March 10 Philadelphia, PA at Underground Arts *

March 11 Baltimore, MD at The Ottobar *

March 12 Richmond, VA at The Broadberry *

March 13 Asheville, NC at The Orange Peel *

March 14 Orlando, FL at The Abbey *

March 15 Tampa, FL at The Orpheum Tampa *

March 16 Savannah, GA at Lodge of Sorrows +

March 17 Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade *

March 18 Cincinnati, OH at Legends *

March 19 Chicago, IL at The Bottom Lounge *

March 20 Detroit, MI at El Club *

March 22 Brooklyn, NY at Saint Vitus Bar ^

March 23 Brooklyn, NY at Saint Vitus Bar %

* - w/ Converge, Uniform and Thou

+ - w/ Uniform and Thou

^ - w/ Chepang, Jarhead Fertilizer, and No/Mas

% - w/ Artificial Brain, No/Mas, and Reapers Gong