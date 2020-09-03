Thou, War On Women, Sunn O))), Racetraitor, Xibalba, more on anti-racist benefit Bandcamp comp

For this Friday's (9/4) Bandcamp fundraiser, 46 metal, hardcore, punk, and noise bands are coming together to release Shut it Down: Benefit for the Movement for Black Lives, a compilation to "[raise] money for black lives and an end to racist policing," with 100% of proceeds going to The Movement For Black Lives.

The stacked comp includes songs by Thou, War On Women, Modern Life Is War, Sunn O))), Burn, Primitive Man, END, SECT, Racetraitor, Xibalba, Amygdala, All Torn Up! (ft. Stza Crack), Cult Leader, Terminal Nation, Dawn Ray'd, Vile Creature, Ache, Kaonashi, Jesus Piece, Neckbeard Deathcamp, Misery Signals, Rwake, La Armada, Rough Francis, Chepang, The 1865, Disembodied, Cloud Rat, Extinction AD, Many Blessings, and tons of others. Check out the full tracklist below.

Tracklist

1. Minority Threat - Punk Politics

2. Chepang - Gaida Taskar Chutkeli

3. Amygdala - Where Have All the Windows Gone

4. Thou - Kerosene

5. The 1865 - Filler

6. Modern Life is War - End Times Dub (Urian Hackney at the Controls)

7. Disembodied - Seven Stitches (Live)

8. Terminal Nation - Cop Drop 2020

9. Cloud Rat - Screen Door

10. Xibalba - La Injustica

11. Sunn 0))) - Dream Canyon

12. Burn - Mountain

13. Primitive Man - Tired

14. Racetraitor - Zoropsidae

15. Dawn Ray'd - Black Cloth (Live)

16. Kaonashi - Look Like Me (Alternative Press Diss)

17. Vile Creature - Apathy Took Helm!

18. Hive - Most Vicious Animal

19. Jesus Piece - Oppressor (Live)

20. Cold Shoulder - Primitive

21. Misery Signals - River King

22. Rwake - Infinince

23. Changeling - Destroy Habituated Suffering

24. La Armada - Plagued

25. Rough Francis - Panthers in the Night

26. War On Women - Anarcha

27. End - Usurper (Live at Saint Vitus)

28. Solarized - Magazines

29. Cult Leader - Kurdistan

30. Sect - Curfew (Remix)

31. Ache - Shell Shock (Live)

32. Rebelmatic - Survival Gathering

33. Extinction AD - 1992

34. White Phosphorus - 226

35. With War - Scorched Earth (Live)

36. MAAFA - Welfare

37. Dog Years - Fingers to Lips

38. Exit Strategy - Swallow Teeth

39. Redbait - To Destroy / Knife Fight (Live)

40. Absolution - Not This Time ( Urian Hackney Mix)

41. All Torn Up! (featuring Stza Crack) - Legalized Genocide

42. Cue Ball - Record Scratch

43. Thorns of Reality - Anthistemi

44. Many Blessings - Enemies I Will Never Forgive

45. Neckbeard Deathcamp - MAGAphobe

46. Bovice - Fatal Fury

