Thoughtcrimes (ex-DEP) announce debut LP ‘Altered Pasts’ (exclusive vinyl & new video)

Long Island chaotic hardcore band Thoughtcrimes (whose lineup includes former Dillinger Escape Plan member Billy Rymer on drums and guitar) recently signed to Pure Noise and put out an expanded version of their 2019 debut EP Tap Night, and now they've finally announced their first full-length album, Altered Pasts, due August 26 via Pure Noise. The album was produced by Mike Watts (who also worked with DEP), and it includes recent singles "Panopticon" and "The Drowning Man," alongside the just-released "Keyhole Romance," which comes with a Tom Flynn-directed video.

"This is possibly the most ambitious track we’ve ever made," says Billy Rymer. "We wanted to see how far we could push ourselves utilizing dynamics and pure chaos to cohesively create something disgusting yet beautiful. A concept that lead to the treatment of the music video with the high energy performance segments contrasting with the bright colors and gracefulness of the actress." Check it out below.

Tracklist

Panopticon

Mirror Glue

Keyhole Romance

New Infinities

Altered Pasts

Dare I Say

Hai Un Accendino

Conscience On Tilt

The Drowning Man

Deathbed Confessions

Lunar Waves

Thoughtcrimes also announced some shows with metalcore vets Zao: