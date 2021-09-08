Thoughtcrimes (ex-DEP) give debut EP expanded vinyl reissue (new song + splatter pre-order)

Pre-order our splatter vinyl variant of Thoughtcrimes' expanded 'Tap Night' EP.

The Dillinger Escape Plan have been broken up since 2017, but members have been active in other projects, including drummer Billy Rymer, who's now busy with his newer band Thoughtcrimes (which also features Rick Pepa, Brian Sullivan, Russ Savarese and Cody Hosza). Thoughtcrimes have just signed to Pure Noise, who will give their 2019 debut EP Tap Night a vinyl reissue on October 8 with two previously unreleased tracks, "Misery's A Muse" and "Wedlock Waltz." The former is out today, along with an animated video made by Billy's brother Tom Rymer.

"My brother Tom Rymer is an incredible artist who has helped us tremendously on numerous occasions," says Billy. "His friend Riley Schmidt is another massive talent and artistic genius. The two worked with us tediously on making a conceptual, hand drawn animated video for ‘Misery’s A Muse.’ They also sparked and executed the concept for the Tap Night cover art."

Like the original Tap Night songs, "Misery's A Muse" is a killer dose of riffy, chaotic, ever-so-slightly melodic metalcore, closer to Every Time I Die than to DEP. Check it out below.

We've teamed with the band on an exclusive black and red smash with white splatter vinyl variant of the EP, limited to just 150 copies. Pre-order yours while they last. That's a mock-up of the variant above.

Thoughtcrimes have also revealed that they'll release a Mike Watts-produced debut full-length album in 2022. Stay tuned for more on that.

Tracklist

Artificer

Soapbox Sermon

Punk Rock Guilt

Lux Row

Misery’s A Muse

Wedlock Waltz

--

15 Seminal Albums From Metalcore's Second Wave (2000-2010)