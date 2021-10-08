Thoughtcrimes (ex-DEP) release new EP & video, playing NYC w/ Moon Tooth & Astronoid

Get Thoughtcrimes' expanded 'Tape Night' EP on exclusive splatter vinyl, limited to 150.

Thoughtcrimes, the current band of former Dillinger Escape Plan drummer Billy Rymer, just released the expanded version of their 2019 debut EP Tap Night, with two new songs, on Pure Noise Records (pre-order our exclusive splatter vinyl variant). Along with the release, one of the new songs, "Wedlock Waltz," has been given the video treatment by director Tom Flynn. It's a chaotic hardcore song that fans of DEP (and Converge and The Chariot and other batshit hardcore bands) will surely dig, and the video is just as disorienting.

"Once the tone was set with the first demo, we pushed ourselves to make the most blistering track we could," Rymer said of the new song. "I remember throwing three mics on my drums and grinding a series of blast beats in odd meters to start. Brian and I would pass each other the guitar until we found the riff. We aimed to keep it high energy and dissonant." "’Wedlock Waltz’ puts a spotlight on the loss of privacy, given away willingly and to the lowest bidder," adds singer Rick Pepa. "It’s a brash call to a higher standard." Check out the video and stream the full EP below. Stay tuned for the band's debut full-length, coming in 2022.

Thoughtcrimes have a one-off NYC show, opening for Moon Tooth and Astronoid on December 16 at Gramercy Theatre (presented by Saint Vitus Bar). Husbandry and Johnny Booth are on the bill too. Tickets are on sale. Check out the awesome show flyer below.

Get Thoughtcrimes' new EP on "black & red smash with white splatter" vinyl exclusively in our stores, limited to 150 copies.

--

--

