Thousands marched for abortion justice in NYC & nationwide (pictures)

The Women's March, which was first held across the country in January of 2017, the day after Donald Trump's inauguration as president, returned on Saturday (10/2) to protest the near-total ban on abortion enacted in Texas, and the start of the Supreme Court's new nine-month term on Monday (10/4), during which they'll take up, among other things, the state of Mississippi's challenge to Roe v. Wade. People took to the streets at over 650 marches across the country on Saturday in support of abortion rights, including in NYC, where thousands turned out for the cause.

The NYC event began with a rally at Brooklyn's Cadman Plaza, followed by a march across the Brooklyn Bridge to Foley Square, where another rally, and second, larger march followed, wrapping up at Washington Square Park. The Resistance Revival Chorus were among those who appeared in the park to close out the day:

See pictures from the whole day of NYC events by Amanda Hatfield below.

SXSW also issued a statement condemning Texas' new laws restricting abortion and voting access ahead of Saturday's Women's March.