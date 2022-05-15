Thousands marched for abortion rights in NYC (pics)

Thousands took to the streets in NYC and across the country on Saturday (5/14) in protest of the Supreme Court's leaked draft decision striking down Roe v. Wade. Organizers estimated a turnout of 20,000 people at the NYC Bans Off Our Bodies march, which began in Cadman Plaza Park and ended in Foley Square. They filled the entirety of the Brooklyn Bridge.

Elected officials including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Mayor Eric Adams, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Attorney General Tish James were in attendance in NYC, and protestors ranged from children with their parents to peple who have been protesting in support of abortion rights since the '70s.

See pictures from the NYC march below.

160 artists, including Angel Olsen, Billie Eilish, Clairo, Halsey, Ilana Glazer, L'Rain, Lykke Li, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Mitski, Olivia Rodrigo, Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, Princess Nokia, Rebecca Black, Rina Sawayama, Snail Mail, Soccer Mommy, Tinashe, and Weyes Blood, signed a full page ad in the New York Times on Friday condemning the Supreme Court and supporting abortion access.