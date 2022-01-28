Thrash/punk vets Lawnmower Deth release first album in 29 years, ‘Blunt Cutters’ (listen)

Tongue-in-cheek thrash/punk vets Lawnmower Deth have just released their first new album in 29 years, Blunt Cutters. Having formed in 1987 and put out their official debut in 1989 (a split with Metal Duck called Mower Liberation Front), Lawnmower Deth injected humor into the often-self-serious thrash genre, and they went on to sign to Earache who released three albums for the band -- 1990's Ooh Crikey It's... Lawnmower Deth, 1992's Return of the Fabulous Metal Bozo Clowns, and 1993's Billy -- before their 1993 breakup. They were also known for covers of popular songs, like their 1991 single "Kids In America," a cover of the 1981 hit by Kim Wilde, who the reunited Lawnmower Deth eventually teamed up with for 2017 holiday single "F U Kristmas!". For more on the band, this 2015 retrospective from Overdrive is a good read:

Lawnmower Deth were not so much a breath of fresh air, but more like an intoxicating waft of comical genius, that happened to have the tunes to back it up! Having formed in the late 1980’s as a result of mates Dogg Bower, Dudd Hallam, Rich Brady, and Chris Flint. The line up changed with Flint on drums and school friends Pete Lee, Steve Nesfield, Gavin “Paddy“ O’Malley and Chris Parkes, who were then signed to Earache Records in 1989 and proceeded unleash their face-melting anthems to the masses of stage divers, can crushers and pit warriors in every shit-hole venue that would have them! During their most active years, the “Deth” lads released some stellar albums, which are most likely enjoyed late into the night, with many a crate of larger on hand. Pure unadulterated fun was the ethos behind the bands concept and as they caused havoc up and down the British Isles, legions of fans swarmed to their shows to see this truly awesome, unpredictable spectacle, that is Lawnmower Deth live!

Now, over a decade after reforming for live shows, Lawnmower Deth have released Blunt Cutters and it offers up 18 rippers that definitely don't take themselves too seriously. Other than the more modern production, it sounds straight out of the late '80s / early '90s thrash era, and it embraces the skate punk vibe that Lawnmower Deth picked up later on too. It's a fun record, and you can stream the whole thing below.

--