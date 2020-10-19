Three 6 Mafia announce “1st indoor arena concert” in the US of the pandemic

Juicy J and DJ Paul were set to take the re-activated Three 6 Mafia on the road for some shows starting in March of this year, but, like everyone else, they had their touring schedule cut short due to COVID-19. Now they've announced a new show -- and unlike most tour dates we've seen lately, it's set for 2020, not 2021 or beyond. On December 11, they're scheduled to play what they say is the "1st indoor arena concert in the country since the pandemic," at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. It's been approved by KY Governor Andy Beshear, they say, and the flyer reads, "social distancing and mask required (the new normal)."

"Make sure you wear a mask, social distancing, y'all know what it is," Juicy J said in a video posted on Instagram, which you can watch below.

Tickets are on sale in "pods," and ABC WTVQ, who says it'll be the arena's first show since shutting down amid coronavirus, reports that only 15% of the venue's total capacity will be used, and that attendees will have their temperatures checked.

"We have been in contact with the KY State Department of Health for many weeks working out the details and coming up with a plan that fulfills the safety protocols recommended by the CDC and the Commonwealth of Kentucky," Lexington Center Corporation CEO and President Bill Owen told WTVQ. "We are confident that the measures we have put in place will provide a safe environment for patrons to come out and enjoy live entertainment. We are excited for this opportunity to reopen our doors and welcome concert-goers back to Rupp Arena!"

Meanwhile, Juicy J's new album The Hustle Continues is due November 27.