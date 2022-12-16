Three in critical condition after crowd crush incident at Asake show in London

Multiple people were injured, some critically, following an apparent crowd crush incident at a London show from Nigerian Afrobeats artist Asake, The Guardian and New York Times report. Police were called to London venue O2 Academy Brixton around 9:30 PM on Thursday night (12/15), because of large numbers of people trying to force their way into the sold out, 5,000 capacity venue. Videos show the scene outside the venue:

Eight people with "injuries believed to have been caused by crushing" were taken to the hospital, including three who remain in critical condition, and two were treated for injuries onsite. It wasn't clear whether the injuries occurred inside or outside the venue.

One the people taken to the hospital with suspected internal bleeding told the BBC, "I couldn’t breathe and I completely passed out. I thought I was dead. I took my last breath and I could not get any more oxygen. I was so scared."

Asake, who ended the show after 10 minutes, addressed the incident in a statement on social media, writing, "My heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort. I pray you get well soonest. I am also in the process of reaching out to individuals. I still do not have the full brief from the venue management themselves as to what led to the disruption at the entrance of The Brixton Academy, but we are thankful that all was peaceful at the end. For my people who enjoyed the beginning of my performance, I am sorry that it was cut short. Thank you for your unbelievable love London. I love you too much! I'm looking forward to seeing you again in a bit!"