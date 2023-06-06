Thrice add fall ‘The Artist in the Ambulance’ anniversary shows with ’68

Thrice are on their 20th anniversary tour for The Artist in the Ambulance, their early 2000s post-hardcore classic, playing it in full, and they've announced a second leg of shows, beginning on October 5 in Chicago and running through October 20 in Tucson. '68 opens the new dates, and you can see them all below.

After their big NYC show earlier this month, Thrice will instead stop at Wantagh, NY's Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall on October 8, and Sayreville, NJ's Starland Ballroom on October 12 this time around. Tickets to those and all dates go on sale Thursday, June 8 at noon local time, with various presales starting Wednesday, June 7 at 10 AM.

Check out our review of the NYC show, plus the setlist and video, here.

Thrice 2023 tour pt 2 loading...

THRICE: 2023 TOUR

JUN 7 Cleveland, OH House of Blues | Cleveland

JUN 8 Pontiac, MI The Crofoot

JUN 9 Chicago, IL House of Blues | Chicago

JUN 10 St. Louis, MO Red Flag

JUN 12 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

JUN 13 Salt Lake City, UT Union Event Center

JUN 15 Seattle, WA The Showbox

JUN 16 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

JUN 17 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

JUN 19 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

JUN 21 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

JUN 22 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

JUN 23 Anaheim, CA House of Blues | Anaheim

JUN 24 Anaheim, CA House of Blues | Anaheim

AUG 31 Melbourne, Australia Northcote Theatre

SEP 1 Melbourne, Australia Northcote Theatre

SEP 2 Sydney, Australia Metro Theatre

SEP 3 Brisbane, Australia The Princess Theatre

SEP 5 Adelaide, Australia Lion Arts Factory

SEP 6 Perth, Australia Badlands Bar

SEP 7 Perth, Australia Badlands Bar

SEP 9 Honolulu, HI The Republik

OCT 5 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall

OCT 6 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

OCT 7 McKees Rocks, PA Roxian Theatre

OCT 8 Wantagh, NY Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall

OCT 9 Hartford, CT The Webster Theater

OCT 11 Boston, MA Big Night Live

OCT 12 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

OCT 13 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

OCT 14 Charlotte, NC The Underground | Charlotte

OCT 15 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

OCT 17 Houston, TX House of Blues | Houston

OCT 18 Fort Worth, TX Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall

OCT 20 Tucson, AZ The Rialto Theatre