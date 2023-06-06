Thrice add fall ‘The Artist in the Ambulance’ anniversary shows with ’68
Thrice are on their 20th anniversary tour for The Artist in the Ambulance, their early 2000s post-hardcore classic, playing it in full, and they've announced a second leg of shows, beginning on October 5 in Chicago and running through October 20 in Tucson. '68 opens the new dates, and you can see them all below.
After their big NYC show earlier this month, Thrice will instead stop at Wantagh, NY's Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall on October 8, and Sayreville, NJ's Starland Ballroom on October 12 this time around. Tickets to those and all dates go on sale Thursday, June 8 at noon local time, with various presales starting Wednesday, June 7 at 10 AM.
Check out our review of the NYC show, plus the setlist and video, here.
THRICE: 2023 TOUR
JUN 7 Cleveland, OH House of Blues | Cleveland
JUN 8 Pontiac, MI The Crofoot
JUN 9 Chicago, IL House of Blues | Chicago
JUN 10 St. Louis, MO Red Flag
JUN 12 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium
JUN 13 Salt Lake City, UT Union Event Center
JUN 15 Seattle, WA The Showbox
JUN 16 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo
JUN 17 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
JUN 19 San Francisco, CA The Warfield
JUN 21 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
JUN 22 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
JUN 23 Anaheim, CA House of Blues | Anaheim
JUN 24 Anaheim, CA House of Blues | Anaheim
AUG 31 Melbourne, Australia Northcote Theatre
SEP 1 Melbourne, Australia Northcote Theatre
SEP 2 Sydney, Australia Metro Theatre
SEP 3 Brisbane, Australia The Princess Theatre
SEP 5 Adelaide, Australia Lion Arts Factory
SEP 6 Perth, Australia Badlands Bar
SEP 7 Perth, Australia Badlands Bar
SEP 9 Honolulu, HI The Republik
OCT 5 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall
OCT 6 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
OCT 7 McKees Rocks, PA Roxian Theatre
OCT 8 Wantagh, NY Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall
OCT 9 Hartford, CT The Webster Theater
OCT 11 Boston, MA Big Night Live
OCT 12 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom
OCT 13 Norfolk, VA The NorVa
OCT 14 Charlotte, NC The Underground | Charlotte
OCT 15 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works
OCT 17 Houston, TX House of Blues | Houston
OCT 18 Fort Worth, TX Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall
OCT 20 Tucson, AZ The Rialto Theatre