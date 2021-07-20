Thrice announce new album ‘Horizons / East,’ share new song “Scavengers”

Irvine, California post-hardcore veterans Thrice have announced their 11th album, Horizons / East, which follows 2018's very good Palms. The new album was self-produced and it arrives September 17 via Epitaph (pre-order). The first single is the soaring, alternative rock-tinged "Scavengers," and you can check that out below.

Thrice also have an upcoming headlining tour with Touche Amore and Self Defense Family, including a NYC show on October 7 at Terminal 5 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. The Color of the Sky

2. Scavengers

3. Buried in the Sun

4. Northern Lights

5. Summer Set Fire to the Rain

6. Still Life

7. The Dreamer

8. Robot Soft Exorcism

9. Dandelion Wine

10. Unitive / East

THRICE/TOUCHE AMORE/SELF DEFENSE FAMILY: 2021 TOUR

09/24 Houston, TX – Warehouse *

09/25 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey *

09/26 Austin, TX – Emos *

09/28 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Heaven

09/29 Nashville, TN – Cannery

10/01 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

10/02 St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live!

10/04 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

10/05 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

10/07 New York, NY – Terminal 5

10/08 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

10/09 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

10/10 Boston, MA – House of Blues

10/12 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

10/13 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

10/15 Detroit, MI – Saint Andrews Hall

10/16 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

10/17 Chicago, IL – Concord

10/18 Sauget, IL – Pops

10/20 Denver, CO – Ogden

10/21 Salt Lake City, UT – Union

10/23 Portland, OR – Roseland

10/24 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

10/26 Berkeley, CA – UC Theater

10/27 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

10/28 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee

10/29 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

10/30 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

* - w/ Jim Ward

--

