Thrice announce new album ‘Horizons / East,’ share new song “Scavengers”
Irvine, California post-hardcore veterans Thrice have announced their 11th album, Horizons / East, which follows 2018's very good Palms. The new album was self-produced and it arrives September 17 via Epitaph (pre-order). The first single is the soaring, alternative rock-tinged "Scavengers," and you can check that out below.
Thrice also have an upcoming headlining tour with Touche Amore and Self Defense Family, including a NYC show on October 7 at Terminal 5 (tickets). All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
1. The Color of the Sky
2. Scavengers
3. Buried in the Sun
4. Northern Lights
5. Summer Set Fire to the Rain
6. Still Life
7. The Dreamer
8. Robot Soft Exorcism
9. Dandelion Wine
10. Unitive / East
THRICE/TOUCHE AMORE/SELF DEFENSE FAMILY: 2021 TOUR
09/24 Houston, TX – Warehouse *
09/25 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey *
09/26 Austin, TX – Emos *
09/28 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Heaven
09/29 Nashville, TN – Cannery
10/01 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
10/02 St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live!
10/04 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
10/05 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
10/07 New York, NY – Terminal 5
10/08 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
10/09 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
10/10 Boston, MA – House of Blues
10/12 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
10/13 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
10/15 Detroit, MI – Saint Andrews Hall
10/16 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts
10/17 Chicago, IL – Concord
10/18 Sauget, IL – Pops
10/20 Denver, CO – Ogden
10/21 Salt Lake City, UT – Union
10/23 Portland, OR – Roseland
10/24 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
10/26 Berkeley, CA – UC Theater
10/27 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
10/28 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee
10/29 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
10/30 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
* - w/ Jim Ward
