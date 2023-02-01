Thrice announce ‘The Artist In The Ambulance’ 20th anniversary tour & revisited LP ft. Andy Hull & more
Thrice's early 2000s post-hardcore classic The Artist in the Ambulance turns 20 this year, and the band are celebrating with a lengthy 20th anniversary tour that will find them performing the album in full with support from Holy Fawn. They've also just released a guest-filled re-recording of the album, featuring vocal appearances by Andy Hull (Manchester Orchestra), Ryan Osterman (Holy Fawn), Chuck Ragan (Hot Water Music), Sam Carter (Architects), Mike Minnick (Curl Up And Die), and Brian McTernan, who produced the original 2003 album. Dustin Kensrue says:
The question has to be asked: Why would we re-record a 20 year old album, let alone one that is widely beloved and arguably our most well-known. I think the core of the answer is that it simply sounded fun and we were curious. We know that playing the revisionist is a dangerous game, so we were always a little uneasy about trying to go back and mess with something that people loved, people who had none of the hangups about the record that we did. But, since we decided to do this anyway, we tried to let that wariness guide us in how we approached the record, and in the end we decided to make very minimal structural changes.
The tour hits NYC on June 1 at Brooklyn Steel, and there's a BrooklynVegan presale for that show starting Thursday (2/2) at 10 AM. PASSWORD = THRICEVEGAN.
Tickets for the whole tour go on sale to the general public on Friday (2/3). All dates and a stream of the new version of TAITA below.
Thrice -- The Artist In The Ambulance 20th Anniversary Tour Dates
May 18 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
May 20 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
May 22 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
May 23 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin
May 25 – Orlando, FL – House Of Blues
May 26 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade - Heaven
May 27 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
May 28 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live!
May 30 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of The Living Arts
June 1 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Steel
June 2 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues
June 3 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
June 4 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
June 5 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
June 7 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues
June 8 – Detroit, MI – Crofoot Ballroom
June 9 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues
June 10 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
June 12 – Denver, CO – Summit
June 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center
June 15 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
June 17 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
June 19 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom
June 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
June 23 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues