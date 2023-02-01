Thrice announce ‘The Artist In The Ambulance’ 20th anniversary tour & revisited LP ft. Andy Hull & more

Thrice's early 2000s post-hardcore classic The Artist in the Ambulance turns 20 this year, and the band are celebrating with a lengthy 20th anniversary tour that will find them performing the album in full with support from Holy Fawn. They've also just released a guest-filled re-recording of the album, featuring vocal appearances by Andy Hull (Manchester Orchestra), Ryan Osterman (Holy Fawn), Chuck Ragan (Hot Water Music), Sam Carter (Architects), Mike Minnick (Curl Up And Die), and Brian McTernan, who produced the original 2003 album. Dustin Kensrue says:

The question has to be asked: Why would we re-record a 20 year old album, let alone one that is widely beloved and arguably our most well-known. I think the core of the answer is that it simply sounded fun and we were curious. We know that playing the revisionist is a dangerous game, so we were always a little uneasy about trying to go back and mess with something that people loved, people who had none of the hangups about the record that we did. But, since we decided to do this anyway, we tried to let that wariness guide us in how we approached the record, and in the end we decided to make very minimal structural changes.

The tour hits NYC on June 1 at Brooklyn Steel, and there's a BrooklynVegan presale for that show starting Thursday (2/2) at 10 AM. PASSWORD = THRICEVEGAN.

Tickets for the whole tour go on sale to the general public on Friday (2/3). All dates and a stream of the new version of TAITA below.

-

Thrice -- The Artist In The Ambulance 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

May 18 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

May 20 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

May 22 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

May 23 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

May 25 – Orlando, FL – House Of Blues

May 26 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade - Heaven

May 27 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

May 28 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live!

May 30 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of The Living Arts

June 1 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Steel

June 2 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues

June 3 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

June 4 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

June 5 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

June 7 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues

June 8 – Detroit, MI – Crofoot Ballroom

June 9 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues

June 10 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

June 12 – Denver, CO – Summit

June 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center

June 15 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

June 17 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

June 19 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

June 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

June 23 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues