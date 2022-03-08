Thrice, Bayside & Anxious announce tour

Thrice and Bayside have announced a co-headlining tour together. It runs through June in the US, including stops in Cleveland, Albany, NYC, Chicago, Denver, Dallas, Austin, and more. Anxious opens the shows, which should make for a great triple bill, and you can see all dates below.

The NYC show is on June 12 at The Rooftop at Pier 17, and there's a Sayreville, NJ show a couple of days before on June 10 at Starland Ballroom. Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, March 11 at 12 PM ET, with a presale happening now.

Thrice released Horizons/East, their third album since reuniting in 2015, and 11th overall, in September (order on vinyl), and we took a look back at their sophomore LP The Illusion of Safety when it turned 20 last month.

In addition to their dates with Thrice, Bayside are playing a few upcoming festivals, including Aftershock, When We Were Young, and New Found Glory's Sticks and Stones Fest.

Anxious released their debut album Little Green House in January (order it on green and violet butterfly vinyl), and they'll be supporting Knuckle Puck on tour with Hot Mulligan and Meet Me @ The Alter this month, and playing shows with Boston Manor, Higher Power, and Trash Boat in April.

THRICE/BAYSIDE/ANXIOUS 2022 TOUR

June 3 – McKees Rocks, PA – The Roxian Theatre

June 5 – Bethlehem, PA – SteelsStacks

June 6 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

June 8 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

June 9 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

June 10 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

June 12 – New York, NY – Pier 17

June 14 – Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center

June 15 – Chicago, IL – Radius

June 16 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

June 17 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

June 18 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

June 20 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

June 21 – Austin, TX – Emo's

