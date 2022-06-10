Thrice, Bayside & Anxious’ NYC show cancelled over Covid case in Thrice camp

Thrice and Bayside have been on a co-headlining tour this month, with support from Anxious, that was scheduled to hit NYC on Sunday (6/12) for a show at The Rooftop at Pier 17. That show is now cancelled because of a Covid case in the Thrice camp. A statement from the band reads:

Unfortunately there was been a positive Covid case in the Thrice camp. Following CDC guidelines and out of the abundance of safety and caution we will not be playing the next three shows. Our plan is to see everyone in Ft Wayne, IN on June 14th. Stay safe and healthy everyone!

The Sayreville, NJ show scheduled for Friday (6/10) at Starland Ballroom will still go on with Bayside and Anxious playing. Bayside write:

We’re super bummed that our Pier 17 show in NYC on Sunday is cancelled. We had a lot of tickets sold that are now going to get refunded. There are still tickets available for our show at Starland Balllroom in NJ tonight if you want to make the trip, grab a ticket now and we’ll see you tonight.

In the replies on their Instagram, Bayside clarify that "Cancelling the Pier wasn’t our call," and that their CT show scheduled for Webster Theater on Saturday (6/11) is still on. That one is with Can't Swim, Action/Adventure, and Catalyst.