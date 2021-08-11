Thrice release new song “Robot Soft Exorcism”

Pre-order a vinyl copy of Thrice's new album in our store.

Thrice's 11th album Horizons / East arrives 9/17 via Epitaph (vinyl pre-order), and today they've shared its second single, "Robot Soft Exorcism." Like previous single "Scavengers," this one finds them drifting away from their post-hardcore roots and leaning much more heavily into their '90s alt-rock side. Listen below.

Thrice also recently shared a playlist of songs that inspired their new album, and they have an upcoming tour with Touche Amore and Self Defense Family that hits NYC's Terminal 5 on October 7 (tickets).

