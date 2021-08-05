Thrice share playlist of songs that inspired new album ‘Horizons/East’

Post-hardcore vets Thrice are releasing their new album, Horizons / East, on September 17 via Epitaph (pre-order on vinyl), and they've put together a playlist of songs that inspired the album. It includes songs from Unwound, Black Sabbath, John Coltrane, Radiohead, Cave In, Kowloon Walled City, Des Ark, The Walkmen, Fugazi, Talk Talk, Jawbreaker, The National, and more, and you can stream it below.

Thrice also recently shared the first single from the album, "Scavengers," and they've since released a video for it too. Watch that below.

Starting in September, Thrice head out on a headlining tour with Touche Amore and Self Defense Family, including an NYC show at Terminal 5 on October 7 (tickets). See all dates below.

Pre-order Horizons/East on black or opaque yellow vinyl from the BV store.

THRICE/TOUCHE AMORE/SELF DEFENSE FAMILY: 2021 TOUR

09/24 Houston, TX – Warehouse *

09/25 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey *

09/26 Austin, TX – Emos *

09/28 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Heaven

09/29 Nashville, TN – Cannery

10/01 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

10/02 St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live!

10/04 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

10/05 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

10/07 New York, NY – Terminal 5

10/08 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

10/09 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

10/10 Boston, MA – House of Blues

10/12 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

10/13 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

10/15 Detroit, MI – Saint Andrews Hall

10/16 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

10/17 Chicago, IL – Concord

10/18 Sauget, IL – Pops

10/20 Denver, CO – Ogden

10/21 Salt Lake City, UT – Union

10/23 Portland, OR – Roseland

10/24 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

10/26 Berkeley, CA – UC Theater

10/27 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

10/28 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee

10/29 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

10/30 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues