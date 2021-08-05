Thrice share playlist of songs that inspired new album ‘Horizons/East’
Post-hardcore vets Thrice are releasing their new album, Horizons / East, on September 17 via Epitaph (pre-order on vinyl), and they've put together a playlist of songs that inspired the album. It includes songs from Unwound, Black Sabbath, John Coltrane, Radiohead, Cave In, Kowloon Walled City, Des Ark, The Walkmen, Fugazi, Talk Talk, Jawbreaker, The National, and more, and you can stream it below.
Thrice also recently shared the first single from the album, "Scavengers," and they've since released a video for it too. Watch that below.
Starting in September, Thrice head out on a headlining tour with Touche Amore and Self Defense Family, including an NYC show at Terminal 5 on October 7 (tickets). See all dates below.
Pre-order Horizons/East on black or opaque yellow vinyl from the BV store.
THRICE/TOUCHE AMORE/SELF DEFENSE FAMILY: 2021 TOUR
09/24 Houston, TX – Warehouse *
09/25 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey *
09/26 Austin, TX – Emos *
09/28 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Heaven
09/29 Nashville, TN – Cannery
10/01 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
10/02 St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live!
10/04 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
10/05 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
10/07 New York, NY – Terminal 5
10/08 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
10/09 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
10/10 Boston, MA – House of Blues
10/12 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
10/13 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
10/15 Detroit, MI – Saint Andrews Hall
10/16 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts
10/17 Chicago, IL – Concord
10/18 Sauget, IL – Pops
10/20 Denver, CO – Ogden
10/21 Salt Lake City, UT – Union
10/23 Portland, OR – Roseland
10/24 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
10/26 Berkeley, CA – UC Theater
10/27 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
10/28 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee
10/29 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
10/30 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues