Thrice, Touché Amoré, Self Defense Family announce fall tour
Thrice announced that they'll be heading out on tour this fall, and they're bringing along some killer support. Touché Amoré and Self Defense Family will be joining them for the shows, with Jim Ward (Sparta, ex-ATDI) also along for the Texas dates. "The sense of community and pure exhilaration of live music is something we’ve missed dearly over the past year and a half, so we’re beyond excited to get back on the road and play shows again," Thrice drummer Riley Breckenridge writes. "Sharing the stage with Touche Amore, Jim Ward, and Self Defense Family is an honor and a thrill, and having an opportunity to help fill the void we’ve all felt recently is something we’re truly grateful for."
The dates begin in Houston September 24, and hit Dallas, Austin, Atlanta, Nashville, NYC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston, Columbus, Detroit, Chicago, Portland, Seattle, Phoenix, Los Angeles and more, wrapping up in Anaheim on October 30. See all dates below.
The NYC show is at Terminal 5 on October 7 (tickets), and the Los Angeles show is at Hollywood Palladium on October 29 (tickets). Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday 6/25 at 12 PM local time, with presales happening now.
Jim Ward just released a new solo album, Daggers. Stream that, along with Touche Amore's 2020 album Lament, below.
THRICE/TOUCHE AMORE/SELF DEFENSE FAMILY: 2021 TOUR
09/24 Houston, TX – Warehouse *
09/25 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey *
09/26 Austin, TX – Emos *
09/28 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Heaven
09/29 Nashville, TN – Cannery
10/01 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
10/02 St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live!
10/04 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
10/05 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
10/07 New York, NY – Terminal 5
10/08 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
10/09 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
10/10 Boston, MA – House of Blues
10/12 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
10/13 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
10/15 Detroit, MI – Saint Andrews Hall
10/16 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts
10/17 Chicago, IL – Concord
10/18 Sauget, IL – Pops
10/20 Denver, CO – Ogden
10/21 Salt Lake City, UT – Union
10/23 Portland, OR – Roseland
10/24 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
10/26 Berkeley, CA – UC Theater
10/27 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
10/28 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee
10/29 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
10/30 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
* - w/ Jim Ward