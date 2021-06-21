Thrice, Touché Amoré, Self Defense Family announce fall tour

Thrice announced that they'll be heading out on tour this fall, and they're bringing along some killer support. Touché Amoré and Self Defense Family will be joining them for the shows, with Jim Ward (Sparta, ex-ATDI) also along for the Texas dates. "The sense of community and pure exhilaration of live music is something we’ve missed dearly over the past year and a half, so we’re beyond excited to get back on the road and play shows again," Thrice drummer Riley Breckenridge writes. "Sharing the stage with Touche Amore, Jim Ward, and Self Defense Family is an honor and a thrill, and having an opportunity to help fill the void we’ve all felt recently is something we’re truly grateful for."

The dates begin in Houston September 24, and hit Dallas, Austin, Atlanta, Nashville, NYC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston, Columbus, Detroit, Chicago, Portland, Seattle, Phoenix, Los Angeles and more, wrapping up in Anaheim on October 30. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Terminal 5 on October 7 (tickets), and the Los Angeles show is at Hollywood Palladium on October 29 (tickets). Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday 6/25 at 12 PM local time, with presales happening now.

Jim Ward just released a new solo album, Daggers. Stream that, along with Touche Amore's 2020 album Lament, below.

THRICE/TOUCHE AMORE/SELF DEFENSE FAMILY: 2021 TOUR

09/24 Houston, TX – Warehouse *

09/25 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey *

09/26 Austin, TX – Emos *

09/28 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Heaven

09/29 Nashville, TN – Cannery

10/01 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

10/02 St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live!

10/04 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

10/05 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

10/07 New York, NY – Terminal 5

10/08 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

10/09 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

10/10 Boston, MA – House of Blues

10/12 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

10/13 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

10/15 Detroit, MI – Saint Andrews Hall

10/16 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

10/17 Chicago, IL – Concord

10/18 Sauget, IL – Pops

10/20 Denver, CO – Ogden

10/21 Salt Lake City, UT – Union

10/23 Portland, OR – Roseland

10/24 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

10/26 Berkeley, CA – UC Theater

10/27 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

10/28 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee

10/29 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

10/30 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

* - w/ Jim Ward