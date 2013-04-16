Thundercat announces new LP, on tour soon w/ Flying Lotus

by Andrew Sacher

Thundercat (aka bass freak Stephen Bruner) is set to release the followup to his 2011 debut, The Golden Age of Apocalypse, this year. The new album is called Apocalypse and it was executive produced by Brainfeeder label head/frequent Thundercat collaborator Flying Lotus. The album will be out via Brainfeeder on July 9. Check out the first single, "Heartbreaks + Setbacks," whose melody is seriously reminding me of "Yeah" by Usher, below.

As mentioned, Thundercat and Flying Lotus are also touring together this year, which will bring them to NYC for Red Bull Music Academy shows on May 5 and 6 at Terminal 5. Nigel Godrich's band, Ultraista, are also on both of those shows. Tickets for both are still available. While Thundercat is in NYC, he's also doing Red Bull Music Academy's Night of Improvised Round Robin Duets, which happens on May 1 at Brooklyn Masonic Temple with Andrew Bird, Questlove, James Chance, Julia Holter, Kim Gordon, Andrew WK, and many others (sold out).

All dates are listed, along with the song stream and Apocalypse tracklist, below...



---

Thundercat - "Heartbreaks + Setbacks"



Apocalypse Tracklist:

01 - Tenfold

02 - Heartbreaks + Setbacks

03 - The Life Aquatic

04 - Special Stage

05 - Tron Song

06 - Seven

07 - Oh Sheit It's X

08 - Without You

09 - Lotus and the Jondy

10 - Evangelion

11 - We'll Die

12 - A Message for Austin / Praise the Lord / Enter the Void

--

Thundercat -- 2013 Tour Dates

Apr 16 Los Angeles, CA - The Echoplex || Check Yo Ponytail

Apr 21 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Ballroom *

Apr 23 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven Stage) *

Apr 24 Asheville, NC - Orange Peel *

Apr 25 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *

Apr 26 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer *

May 01 New York, NY - Brooklyn Masonic Temple || A Night of Improvised Round Robin Duets (Red Bull Music Academy)

May 05 New York, NY - Terminal 5 (Red Bull Music Academy) +

May 06 New York, NY - Terminal 5 (Red Bull Music Academy) +

May 12 Boston, MA - Paradise *

May 13 Montreal, QC - Metropolis *

May 15 Toronto, ON - Sound Academy *

May 16 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland *

May 17 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom *

May 18 Chicago, IL - Metro *

May 19 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *

May 22 Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo *

May 23 Vancouver, BC - Vouge Theater *

May 24 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater *

May 25 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater *

* with Flying Lotus & Teebs

+ with Flying Lotus & Ultraísta