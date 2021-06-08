Thundercat announces fall tour with Channel Tres
Thundercat has has announced a fall tour where he'll be joined on all dates by Channel Tres. Things kick off on October 24 in Orlando, and then head to Jacksonville, Tampa, New Orleans, Austin, Atlanta, Washington DC, Philadelphia, NYC, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, St Paul, St Louis, Tulsa, Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Portland, Settle and Boise. See all dates below.
The NYC show happens November 6 at Terminal 5 while L.A. is November 27 at Shrine Expo Hall. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale June 11 at 10 AM local with various presales starting June 9 at 10 AM local
Before the tour, Thundercat will play Hollywood Bowl with Flying Lotus, as well as Pitchfork and a few other festivals.
Thundercat released It Is What It Is last April and you can stream it below.
Thundercat - 2021 Tour Dates
June 12 Hollywood Bowl w/ Flying Lotus
July 31, 2021 Sat. Omaha, NE Maha Music Festival
August 8, 2021 Sun. San Francisco, CA Stern Grove Festival
August 26, 2021 Thu. Salt Lake City, UT Twilight Concert Series
September 12, 2021 Sun. Chicago, IL Pitchfork Music Festival
October 24, 2021 Sun. Orlando, FL The Plaza Live
October 26, 2021 Tue. Jacksonville, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
October 27, 2021 Wed. Tampa, FL Jannus Live
October 28, 2021 Thu. New Orleans, LA The Joy Theater
October 30, 2021 Sat. Austin, TX To Be Announced
October 31, 2021 Sun. Atlanta, GA The Eastern
November 2, 2021 Tue. Washington, DC 9:30 Club
November 4, 2021 Thu. Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
November 6, 2021 Sat. New York, NY Terminal 5
November 7, 2021 Sun. Boston, MA House of Blues
November 10, 2021 Wed. Montreal, QC MTELUS
November 11, 2021 Thu. Toronto, ON History
November 14, 2021 Sun. St. Paul, MN Palace Theater
November 16, 2021 Tue. St. Louis, MO The Pageant
November 17, 2021 Wed. Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom
November 19, 2021 Fri. Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall Downstairs
November 20, 2021 Sat. Dallas, TX House Of Blues Dallas
November 23, 2021 Tue. Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
November 27, 2021 Sat. Los Angeles, CA Shrine Expo Hall
November 30, 2021 Tue. Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades
December 3, 2021 Fri. Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom
December 4, 2021 Sat. Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre
December 5, 2021 Sun. Boise, ID Knitting Factory Boise