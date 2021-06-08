Thundercat announces fall tour with Channel Tres

Thundercat has has announced a fall tour where he'll be joined on all dates by Channel Tres. Things kick off on October 24 in Orlando, and then head to Jacksonville, Tampa, New Orleans, Austin, Atlanta, Washington DC, Philadelphia, NYC, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, St Paul, St Louis, Tulsa, Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Portland, Settle and Boise. See all dates below.

The NYC show happens November 6 at Terminal 5 while L.A. is November 27 at Shrine Expo Hall. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale June 11 at 10 AM local with various presales starting June 9 at 10 AM local

Before the tour, Thundercat will play Hollywood Bowl with Flying Lotus, as well as Pitchfork and a few other festivals.

Thundercat released It Is What It Is last April and you can stream it below.

Thundercat - 2021 Tour Dates

June 12 Hollywood Bowl w/ Flying Lotus

July 31, 2021 Sat. Omaha, NE Maha Music Festival

August 8, 2021 Sun. San Francisco, CA Stern Grove Festival

August 26, 2021 Thu. Salt Lake City, UT Twilight Concert Series

September 12, 2021 Sun. Chicago, IL Pitchfork Music Festival

October 24, 2021 Sun. Orlando, FL The Plaza Live

October 26, 2021 Tue. Jacksonville, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

October 27, 2021 Wed. Tampa, FL Jannus Live

October 28, 2021 Thu. New Orleans, LA The Joy Theater

October 30, 2021 Sat. Austin, TX To Be Announced

October 31, 2021 Sun. Atlanta, GA The Eastern

November 2, 2021 Tue. Washington, DC 9:30 Club

November 4, 2021 Thu. Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

November 6, 2021 Sat. New York, NY Terminal 5

November 7, 2021 Sun. Boston, MA House of Blues

November 10, 2021 Wed. Montreal, QC MTELUS

November 11, 2021 Thu. Toronto, ON History

November 14, 2021 Sun. St. Paul, MN Palace Theater

November 16, 2021 Tue. St. Louis, MO The Pageant

November 17, 2021 Wed. Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom

November 19, 2021 Fri. Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

November 20, 2021 Sat. Dallas, TX House Of Blues Dallas

November 23, 2021 Tue. Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

November 27, 2021 Sat. Los Angeles, CA Shrine Expo Hall

November 30, 2021 Tue. Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

December 3, 2021 Fri. Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

December 4, 2021 Sat. Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

December 5, 2021 Sun. Boise, ID Knitting Factory Boise