Thundercat announces fall tour

Thundercat just released his first new music in three years, a collab single with Tame Impala, and now he's announced a fall tour. The "In Yo Girl's City Tour" begins in Portland, OR on September 28 and wraps up in Albuquerque on Halloween, with stops in between in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Chicago, Boston, NYC, DC, Atlanta, Austin, El Paso and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens October 17 at Brooklyn Mirage and tickets for all fall dates go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 AM local time with presales starting beforehand.

THUNDERCAT - 2023 TOUR DATES

MAY 12, 2023 - Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego, CA

MAY 13, 2023 - Starlight Theater - Pala, CA

MAY 14, 2023 - State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ

MAY 17, 2023 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

MAY 19, 2023 - MAY 21, 2023 - Hangout Music Festival - Gulf Shores, AL

MAY 20, 2023 - MAY 21, 2023 - Corona Capital Guadalajara - Guadalajara, Mexico

MAY 25, 2023 - Minute Maid Park - Houston, TX

JUN 7, 2023 - The Tivoli - Brisbane, Australia

JUN 16, 2023 - JUN 18, 2023 - Beyond The Pale Festival - Wicklow, Ireland

JUN 19, 2023 - ALHAMBRA - Paris, France

JUN 20, 2023 - ALHAMBRA - Paris, France

JUN 21, 2023 - JUN 25, 2023 - Glastonbury Festival - Pilton, UK

JUN 28, 2023 - JUL 1, 2023 - Open’er Festival - Gdynia, Poland

JUN 30, 2023 - Glynde Place - Lewes, UK

JUL 7, 2023 - RBC Bluesfest - Ottawa, Ontario

AUG 5, 2023 - Newport Jazz Festival - Newport, RI

AUG 27, 2023 - THING - Port Townsend, WA

SEP 10, 2023 - Music At The Intersection - St. Louis, MO

SEP 28, 2023 - McMenamins Edgefield - Portland, OR

SEP 29, 2023 - Cal Poly Humboldt - Humboldt, CA

OCT 5, 2023 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

OCT 7, 2023 - Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater - San Diego, CA

OCT 8, 2023 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

OCT 10, 2023 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Denver, CO

OCT 12, 2023 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL

OCT 13, 2023 - Masonic Temple - Detroit, MI

OCT 14, 2023 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

OCT 15, 2023 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

OCT 17, 2023 - The Brooklyn Mirage - New York, NY

OCT 19, 2023 - The Anthem - Washington, DC

OCT 22, 2023 - Coca-Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA

OCT 24, 2023 - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater - Austin, TX

OCT 27, 2023 - South Side Ballroom - Dallas, TX

OCT 28, 2023 - The Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX

OCT 29, 2023 - The Lowbrow Palace - El Paso, TX

OCT 31, 2023 - Revel ABQ - Albuquerque, NM

NOV 8, 2023 - Audio - São Paulo, Brazil

NOV 10, 2023 - Circo Voador - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

NOV 11, 2023 - Opinião - Porto Alegre, Brazil

NOV 12, 2023 - Ópera de Arame - Curitiba, Brazil

NOV 14, 2023 - Teatro Coliseo - Santiago, Chile