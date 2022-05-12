Thundercat, Arooj Aftab & more playing The Broad’s 2022 Summer Happenings series

Los Angeles contemporary art museum The Broad is bringing back its "Summer Happenings" live music and performance series for 2022 after a 3-year pandemic hiatus. The monthly events happen throughout the museum and on the adjacent East West Bank Plaza, and tickets include after-hours entry, with access to special exhibitions like This Is Not America's Flag and Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow.

This summer's schedule includes Thundercat and Ginger Root on July 21, Arooj Aftab, Felukah, Haig Papazian's Space Time Tuning Machine, Arshia Fatima Haq, Miho Hatori's Salon Mondialité, and Yoko Inoue on September 24, and more. See it in full below.

THE BROAD 2022 SUMMER HAPPENINGS LINEUP

Saturday, June 18, 8-11pm (tickets)

DJ Cocteautwinks, Niña Dioz, féi hernandez, Xandra Ibarra, Mariachi Arcoiris, and Rubby.

Thursday, July 21, 8-11pm (tickets)

Thundercat and Ginger Root.

Saturday, August 27, 8-11pm (tickets)

Headliner TBA, Hprizm (aka High Priest), Kelly Caballero, Jessa Calderon, Lu Coy, Davia Spain, and Renee Petropoulos.

Saturday, September 24, 8-11pm (tickets)

Arooj Aftab, Felukah, Haig Papazian’s Space Time Tuning Machine, Arshia Fatima Haq, Miho Hatori’s Salon Mondialité, and Yoko Inoue.