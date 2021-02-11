Thundercat, Flying Lotus, Q-Tip, Rosalia & more pay tribute to Chick Corea

News broke today (2/11) that jazz fusion great Chick Corea passed away at the age of 79 following a battle with cancer. His fellow musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute in the wake of the news, and Thundercat, Q-Tip, Tune-Yards, Modeselektor, Flying Lotus, Cloud Nothings, Vernon Reid of Living Color, Béla Fleck, Fire-Toolz, Lupe Fiasco, Sheila E, Eddie Palmieri, Pharoahe Monch, Mike Portnoy, and Rosalía are among those who have shared messages; read them below.