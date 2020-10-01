Thundercat & Hannibal Buress are playing a drive-in show together

Comedian Hannibal Buress recently wrapped up a midwest drive-in tour with Open Mike Eagle, and he's keeping the live appearances in our new normal coming with another show announcement, this time with the great Thundercat, joining him. (They're old friends.) They're headed to Pasadena, CA for a show at Rose Bowl Drive-In on Saturday, October 24, and as you might expect, there are a bunch of COVID-19 safety restrictions, including:

• If you are sick, have a fever or have been exposed to covid-19, please stay home. We encourage attending the event with others only within your quarantine circle.

• MASKS ARE MANDATORY & REQUIRED FOR ADMISSION. All guests without proper face coverings will be turned away, without refund. All drive-in staff will be wearing PPE.

• Per contact tracing standards, No Tickets Will Be Transferrable. YOUR ID MUST MATCH NAME ON THE TICKET. No Exceptions, All Others will be denied entry...

• All vehicles are subject to security search at any time.

• Attendees must have current, government issued ID with date of birth and photo (i.e. driver’s license, passport, military ID, etc)

• All events are Rain or Shine. No refunds

• ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING --- ZERO tolerance Re: Smoking, any violators will be ejected without refund.

• No refund requests, transfers, or exceptions will be granted

• Your entire party must arrive within one vehicle, at one time.

• Absolutely No Honking -- all violators will be ejected without refund. Please respect your neighbors, the venue, and the experience.

• Arrival by Lyft/ Uber is not permitted and there will be no overflow parking available.

• No trash should be left behind. Leave your space as you found it.

• Please pay attention to all exit announcements as well as the instruction from parking attendants at the end of the show. This will allow every-one to get out efficiently and in a timely manner.

• No oversized vehicles, RV's, buses, etc.

Find more information about venue practices here.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 2 at 10 AM PST, and are sold per vehicle, based on the number of people in each car.

Hannibal's new comedy special Miami Nights is streaming for free on YouTube, and Thundercat released a remix of It Is What It Is highlight "Dragonball Durag" with new guest verses from Smino and Guapdad 4000 in August. Stream both below.