Thundercat teams with Tame Impala on new single “No More Lies” (listen)

Fresh off making surprise Coachella appearances with Gorillaz and DOMi & JD Beck, Thundercat has released his first new single in over three years. It's called "No More Lies," and it's a syrupy synth-funk jam that features Tame Impala's Kevin Parker. "I've wanted to work with Kevin since the very first Tame Impala album," says Thundercat. "I feel that I knew that us working together would be special. I’ve been excited about this song for a long time and hope to create more with Kevin in the future." Listen below.

Thundercat is also contributing to the upcoming Metalocalypse movie, he has dates opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers, various upcoming festival appearances, and more.