Thunderclap (ex-Discount, The Draft, etc) deliver catchy sludge-pop with “Morkkis” (video)

Gainesville punk veteran Todd Rockhill (of Discount, Hot Water Music offshoot The Draft, and more) is now busy playing in the newer band, Thunderclap, alongside Ale Gasso and Salmon Nason, and they're putting out their new two-song single "Morkkis" / "March of the Wombats" on September 17 via Ashtray Monument (pre-order). The single was produced by Less Than Jake's Roger Lima, and "Morkkis" is a catchy sludge-pop song that recalls Thunderclap's fellow Florida brethren Torche.

"'Morkkis' was written during the lockdown period of the pandemic. It was sort of an homage to the places we missed and the memories we were holding onto during the most isolated time of our lives," Ale says. "The video highlights memories of our many years living in Gainesville. We filmed it ourselves at home, sometimes virtually, and when things started opening back up we ventured out into the heart of the city to showcase the places we missed the most. Some didn’t make it and we were sad to see them go. This song/video is dedicated to them."

The video premieres right here:

Thunderclap -- 2021 Tour Dates

9/11/2021 Loosey’s – Gainesville, FL w/ Stunner

9/24/2021 The Bark – Tallahasse, FL w/ Unico, Swamp, and Torchmouth

10/23/2021 Monufest – New Port Richey, FL

10/31/2021 The Fest – Gainesville, FL

