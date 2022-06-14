Thursday add 2nd Jersey City ‘Full Collapse’ show with Jeremy Enigk & Hundreds of AU

Thursday are celebrating the 21st anniversary of their classic 2001 album Full Collapse by playing it live at some shows, the first of which is at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on July 9 with Circa Survive's Anthony Green. That show is now sold out, so they've added a second White Eagle Hall show on July 16 . This second show is extra exciting, as it's with Sunny Day Real Estate's Jeremy Enigk and Hundreds of AU, the band featuring Tom Schlatter who provided the iconic guest vocals on Full Collapse's "Cross Out the Eyes" and "Autobiography of a Nation." Tickets for that show go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 AM

Summer and fall Full Collapse dates are with Anthony Green, and include a sold-out Brooklyn show at Saint Vitus on September 9 (join the waitlist). Thursday are also playing some upcoming festivals, including This is Hardcore and Hawthorne Heights' Is For Lovers, and they're also supporting My Chemical Romance at some of their reunion shows, including at Barclays Center and Prudential Center. See all dates below.

Geoff Rickly's other band, No Devotion, play Saint Vitus on July 11 with Jeremy Enigk and Nate Bergman.

THURSDAY - 2022 TOUR DATES

JUL 09 White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ

JUL 10 Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA

JUL 16 White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ

AUG 27 Wave Wichita, KS

AUG 28 Levitt Pavilion Denver Denver, CO

SEP 02 Skullys Music Diner Columbus, OH

SEP 03 Mr Small's Theatre Millvale, PA

SEP 04 Rec Room Buffalo, NY

SEP 06 Palladium Worcester, MA

SEP 07 TD Garden Boston, MA

SEP 08 TD Garden Boston, MA

SEP 09 Saint Vitus Bar New York City, NY

SEP 10 Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

SEP 11 Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

SEP 13 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI

SEP 15 Xcel Energy Center West Saint Paul, MN

SEP 19 Ottobar Baltimore, MD

SEP 20 Prudential Center Newark, NJ

OCT 08 Aftershock 2022 Sacramento, CA

OCT 11 Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM

OCT 13 GARDEN AMP Garden Grove, CA

OCT 14 The Ritz San Jose, CA

OCT 15 The Forum Los Angeles, CA

OCT 18 Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC

OCT 19 The Crocodile Seattle, WA

OCT 20 Hawthorne Theatre Portland, OR

Oct 22 - Oct 23 When We Were Young 2022 Las Vegas, NV

OCT 24 Brick By Brick San Diego, CA

OCT 26 The Majestic Ventura Theater Ventura, CA

OCT 27 1720™ Los Angeles, CA

OCT 29 When We Were Young 2022 Las Vegas, NV