Thursday add 2nd NYC ‘War All The Time’ boat show

Thursday announced a special NYC boat show celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2003 album War All The Time, happening on September 14 aboard The Liberty Belle. That sold out, so they've added a second boat show the previous day, on September 13 aboard The Liberty Belle. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 AM.

Both shows feature a full performance of War All The Time, and board at 125th St West Harlem Pier, traveling up the Hudson to the George Washington Bridge and the Palisades Cliffs.

Thursday also have festival dates coming up, including Adjacent, So What!?, and Furnace Fest, and Geoff Rickly will be on tour with Sparta in May.

War All The Time is one of 30 Classic Emo and Post-Hardcore Albums turning 20 in 2023.

THURSDAY - 2023 TOUR

MAY 27 Adjacent Fest Atlantic City, NJ

JUN 24 So What?! Music Festival Dallas, TX

SEP 13 Rocks Off Concert Cruise NYC

SEP 14 Rocks Off Concert Cruise NYC

SEP 22-24 Furnace Fest Birmingham, AL