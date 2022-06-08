Thursday announce ‘Full Collapse’ shows with Anthony Green, The Fall of Troy, more

Thursday are celebrating the 21st birthday of their sophomore LP, the hugely influential, pivotal post-hardcore classic Full Collapse, in their home state of NJ this summer, with a show at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on July 9. They've now announced they'll be keeping the celebration going with more shows. They'll be joined by Anthony Green of Circa Survive for the new September dates, and October support varies by date, including The Homeless Gospel Choir, Hail the Sun, and The Fall of Troy. See all dates below.

The tour stops in Brooklyn for an intimate show at Saint Vitus Bar on September 9. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 AM, and they'll go quickly, so don't sleep on them.

Saint Vitus Bar is also where Geoff Rickly's other band, No Devotion, will play one of their first shows in seven years, on July 9 with Jeremy Enigk and Nate Bergman. Tickets for that are on sale now.

Thursday are also playing a few festivals coming up, including This is Hardcore and Hawthorne Heights' Is For Lovers, and they're also supporting My Chemical Romance at some of their reunion shows, including at Barclays Center and Prudential Center. See all dates below.

Speaking of Anthony Green, his new solo album, Boom. Done., is due out July 22 via Born Losers Records.

Thursday 2022 tour pt 2 loading...