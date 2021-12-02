Thursday add Long Island show to tour with Cursive, Jeremy Enigk & The Appleseed Cast

Thursday's upcoming holiday shows with Laura Jane Grace and Vein.fm include a home state NJ show on December 30 at Starland Ballroom (tickets) and their 2022 tour with Cursive, Jeremy Enigk (of Sunny Day Real Estate), and The Appleseed Cast hits NYC's Irving Plaza on January 26 (tickets), and now they've added a third NYC-area show. "That’s right we are coming to NJ’s spiritual twin," the band says, "LOOOOONG ISLAND."

The Long Island show is also with Cursive, Jeremy Enigk, and The Appleseed Cast, and it happens January 29 at The Paramount in Huntington. Tickets go on presale today (12/2) at 10 AM and the general public on-sale starts Friday (12/3) at 10 AM. Updated dates are listed below.

Thursday -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

with Laura Jane Grace and Vein.fm

12/27 Reading, PA Reverb

12/28 Worcester, MA Palladium

12/29 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

12/30 Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

with Cursive, Jeremy Enigk, and The Appleseed Cast

01/06 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

01/07 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

01/08 Louisville, KY – Paristown Hall

01/09 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

01/11 Ft Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

01/12 Orlando, FL – House Of Blues

01/14 Houston, TX – Scout Bar

01/15 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

01/16 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

01/17 Kansas City, MO – The Truman

01/19 Detroit, MI – El Club

01/20 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

01/21 Youngstown, OH – Packard Music Hall

01/22 Rochester, NY – Anthology

01/24 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

01/26 New York City, NY – Irving Plaza

01/27 Portland, ME – Aura

01/28 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

01/29 Huntington, NY - The Paramount

02/05 Denver, CO – Summit

02/06 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

02/07 Boise, ID – Knikng Factory

02/09 Seattle, WA – the Crocodile

02/10 Spokane, WA – Knitting factory

02/11 Portland, OR – Roseland

02/12 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

02/14 San Francisco, CA – August Hall

02/15 Pomona, CA – The Glass house

02/17 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theatre

02/18 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theatre

02/19 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick