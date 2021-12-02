Thursday add Long Island show to tour with Cursive, Jeremy Enigk & The Appleseed Cast
Thursday's upcoming holiday shows with Laura Jane Grace and Vein.fm include a home state NJ show on December 30 at Starland Ballroom (tickets) and their 2022 tour with Cursive, Jeremy Enigk (of Sunny Day Real Estate), and The Appleseed Cast hits NYC's Irving Plaza on January 26 (tickets), and now they've added a third NYC-area show. "That’s right we are coming to NJ’s spiritual twin," the band says, "LOOOOONG ISLAND."
The Long Island show is also with Cursive, Jeremy Enigk, and The Appleseed Cast, and it happens January 29 at The Paramount in Huntington. Tickets go on presale today (12/2) at 10 AM and the general public on-sale starts Friday (12/3) at 10 AM. Updated dates are listed below.
Thursday -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates
with Laura Jane Grace and Vein.fm
12/27 Reading, PA Reverb
12/28 Worcester, MA Palladium
12/29 Washington, DC 9:30 Club
12/30 Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
with Cursive, Jeremy Enigk, and The Appleseed Cast
01/06 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27
01/07 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
01/08 Louisville, KY – Paristown Hall
01/09 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
01/11 Ft Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
01/12 Orlando, FL – House Of Blues
01/14 Houston, TX – Scout Bar
01/15 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
01/16 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
01/17 Kansas City, MO – The Truman
01/19 Detroit, MI – El Club
01/20 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
01/21 Youngstown, OH – Packard Music Hall
01/22 Rochester, NY – Anthology
01/24 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
01/26 New York City, NY – Irving Plaza
01/27 Portland, ME – Aura
01/28 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
01/29 Huntington, NY - The Paramount
02/05 Denver, CO – Summit
02/06 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
02/07 Boise, ID – Knikng Factory
02/09 Seattle, WA – the Crocodile
02/10 Spokane, WA – Knitting factory
02/11 Portland, OR – Roseland
02/12 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades
02/14 San Francisco, CA – August Hall
02/15 Pomona, CA – The Glass house
02/17 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theatre
02/18 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theatre
02/19 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick