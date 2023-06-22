Thursday add NJ ‘War All The Time’ show w/ Sparta, Tim Kasher & Koyo (who have a new song)

Thursday are touring in September with Gel, Pinkshift, Koyo, and Vinnie Caruana of The Movielife, and they've added one more special show at the end of that run. It's a home-state NJ date at Sayreville's Starland Ballroom on September 30, celebrating the 20th birthday of 2003's War All The Time by playing it in full. Sparta, Tim Kasher of Cursive, and Koyo open, and tickets go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 AM Eastern, with various presales happening now.

Thursday will also play War All The Time at a pair of NYC boat shows. See all of their upcoming dates below.

Sparta are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Wiretap Scars on tour this summer, including dates with Thursday's Geoff Rickly.

Meanwhile, Koyo just released the second single off their upcoming debut album Would You Miss It?, due 9/29 via Pure Noise. If you like the era of emo that Thursday and The Movielife helped pioneer, you need Koyo in your life too. They throw it back to late '90s / early 2000s Long Island emo, their album features Vinnie Caruana and Glassjaw's Daryl Palumbo, and they do a great job of updating the music of that era and making it sound fresh in 2023. New single "Anthem" is a great example of this. Check it out below, and pick up our exclusive tri-stripe vinyl variant of the album.

THURSDAY: 2023 TOUR

Thu, Sep 07 Syracuse, NY ^

Fri, Sep 08 Wilmington, DE ^

Sat, Sep 09 Charlotte, NC ^

Sun, Sep 10 Pelham, TN #

Tue, Sep 12 Ardmore, PA %

Wed, Sep 13 Palisades Cliffs, NJ &

Thu, Sep 14 Palisades Cliffs, NJ &

Fr-Sun, Sep 15-17 Chicago, IL #

Mon, Sep 18 Cincinnati, OH @

Wed, Sep 20 New Haven, CT @

Thu, Sep 21 Richmond, VA @

Sat, Sep 23 Birmingham, AL #

Sat, Sep 30 Sayreville, NJ *@

^ with Pinkshift

# festival date

% with Gel and Vinnie Caruana

& War All The Time Boat Show

@ with Koyo

* with Sparta and Tim Kasher