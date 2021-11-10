Thursday announce 2022 tour with Cursive, Jeremy Enigk, and The Appleseed Cast

Thursday have announced their first lengthy headlining tour since the pandemic, and they've put together a "dream lineup" of openers, and it really is an incredible bill. Cursive, Jeremy Enigk (of Sunny Day Real Estate), and The Appleseed Cast will all be joining them for the run!

The band says, "We couldn’t be more excited about our first full US tour back in action. No exaggeration: this is our dream lineup. We can barely believe we’ve pulled it off. Friends, heroes and collaborators, all pulling out the stops and turning back the clocks."

The tour includes a NYC show on January 26 at Irving Plaza. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (11/12) at 10 AM. Those in LA can catch the tour on 2/18 at The Regent Theatre. All dates are listed below.

Thursday also have their previously announced holiday shows with Laura Jane Grace and Vein.fm happening this December, including one in their home state of NJ at Starland Ballroom on December 30 (tickets).

Thursday -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

with Laura Jane Grace and Vein.fm

12/27 Reading, PA Reverb

12/28 Worcester, MA Palladium

12/29 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

12/30 Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

with Cursive, Jeremy Enigk, and The Appleseed Cast

01/06 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

01/07 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

01/08 Louisville, KY – Paristown Hall

01/09 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

01/11 Ft Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

01/12 Orlando, FL – House Of Blues

01/14 Houston, TX – Scout Bar

01/15 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

01/16 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

01/17 Kansas City, MO – The Truman

01/19 Detroit, MI – El Club

01/20 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

01/21 Youngstown, OH – Packard Music Hall

01/22 Rochester, NY – Anthology

01/24 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

01/26 New York City, NY – Irving Plaza

01/27 Portland, ME – Aura

01/28 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

02/05 Denver, CO – Summit

02/06 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

02/07 Boise, ID – Knikng Factory

02/09 Seattle, WA – the Crocodile

02/10 Spokane, WA – Knitting factory

02/11 Portland, OR – Roseland

02/12 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

02/14 San Francisco, CA – August Hall

02/15 Pomona, CA – The Glass house

02/17 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theatre

02/18 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theatre

02/19 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick