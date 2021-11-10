Thursday announce 2022 tour with Cursive, Jeremy Enigk, and The Appleseed Cast
Thursday have announced their first lengthy headlining tour since the pandemic, and they've put together a "dream lineup" of openers, and it really is an incredible bill. Cursive, Jeremy Enigk (of Sunny Day Real Estate), and The Appleseed Cast will all be joining them for the run!
The band says, "We couldn’t be more excited about our first full US tour back in action. No exaggeration: this is our dream lineup. We can barely believe we’ve pulled it off. Friends, heroes and collaborators, all pulling out the stops and turning back the clocks."
The tour includes a NYC show on January 26 at Irving Plaza. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (11/12) at 10 AM. Those in LA can catch the tour on 2/18 at The Regent Theatre. All dates are listed below.
Thursday also have their previously announced holiday shows with Laura Jane Grace and Vein.fm happening this December, including one in their home state of NJ at Starland Ballroom on December 30 (tickets).
Thursday -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates
with Laura Jane Grace and Vein.fm
12/27 Reading, PA Reverb
12/28 Worcester, MA Palladium
12/29 Washington, DC 9:30 Club
12/30 Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
with Cursive, Jeremy Enigk, and The Appleseed Cast
01/06 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27
01/07 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
01/08 Louisville, KY – Paristown Hall
01/09 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
01/11 Ft Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
01/12 Orlando, FL – House Of Blues
01/14 Houston, TX – Scout Bar
01/15 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
01/16 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
01/17 Kansas City, MO – The Truman
01/19 Detroit, MI – El Club
01/20 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
01/21 Youngstown, OH – Packard Music Hall
01/22 Rochester, NY – Anthology
01/24 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
01/26 New York City, NY – Irving Plaza
01/27 Portland, ME – Aura
01/28 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
02/05 Denver, CO – Summit
02/06 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
02/07 Boise, ID – Knikng Factory
02/09 Seattle, WA – the Crocodile
02/10 Spokane, WA – Knitting factory
02/11 Portland, OR – Roseland
02/12 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades
02/14 San Francisco, CA – August Hall
02/15 Pomona, CA – The Glass house
02/17 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theatre
02/18 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theatre
02/19 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick