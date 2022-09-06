Thursday announce ‘Full Collapse’ 21st anniversary vinyl box set

Thursday are currently on the road celebrating the 21st anniversary of their landmark breakthrough album Full Collapse, and now they've revealed that the celebration will continue with a limited-edition box set that presents the album across three 10" vinyl LPs. "Designed by MDRN DVSN and Thursday, in collaboration with Craft, the reissue is housed in a unique hardcover book and features a collection of never-before-seen photos of the band, captured by photographer Nathaniel Shannon between 2001-2002," and there's also a personal introduction from Shannon, who has worked closely with Thursday throughout their career. It's limited to 5,000 copies worldwide and it drops on October 28 via Craft Recordings. There's also a new Full Collapse tee that you can get on its own or bundled with the box set. Pre-orders are up now. Check out a preview of the photos and a mock-up of the vinyl below.

Thursday's Full Collapse tour with opener Anthony Green (of Circa Survive, Saosin, etc) hits Worcester tonight (9/6), Brooklyn on Friday (9/9) at Saint Vitus, a Riot Fest aftershow, and more. Thursday are also opening some of My Chemical Romance's reunion shows, including Brooklyn's Barclays Center on September 10 & 11 and NJ's Prudential Center on September 20 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Thursday's rhythm section (Tucker Rule and Tim Payne) are also playing in the new Anthony Green-fronted supergroup L.S. Dunes (alongside members of My Chemical Romance and Coheed & Cambria), who make their live debut at Riot Fest, followed by a headlining tour. Geoff Rickly's band No Devotion have a new album on the way too.

For more on Full Collapse, read our 20th anniversary review, check out members of Touche Amore, Deafheaven, La Dispute, Saves The Day, and more discussing the album here, and listen to Geoff Rickly reflect on the album (and much more) on the BrooklynVegan podcast, which you can stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Thursday -- 2022 Tour Dates

09/06/22- Worcester, MA – The Palladium (Headline)

09/07/22- Boston, MA – TD Garden (My Chemical Romance support)

09/08/22- Boston, MA - TD Garden (My Chemical Romance support)

09/09/22- Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus (Headline)

09/10/22- Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center (My Chemical Romance support)

09/11/22- Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center (My Chemical Romance support)

09/13/22- Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena (My Chemical Romance support)

09/15/22- St Pauls, MN - Xcel Energy Center (My Chemical Romance support)

09/17/22- Chicago, IL - Reggies (Headline, Riot Fest aftershow)

09/19/22- Baltimore, MD – Ottobar (Headline)

09/20/22- Newark, NJ – Prudential Center (My Chemical Romance support)

10/08/22- Sacramento, CA – Discovery Park (Aftershock Festival)

10/11/22- Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater (Headline)

10/13/22- Garden Grove, CA – Garden Amp (Headline)

10/14/22- San Jose, CA – The Ritz (Headline)

10/15/22- Inglewood, CA – The Forum (My Chemical Romance support)

10/18/22- Vancouver, BC – The Vogue Theatre (Headline)

10/19/22- Seattle, WA – The Crocodile (Headline)

10/20/22- Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre (Headline)

10/22/22- Las Vegas, NV – Las Vegas Festival Grounds (When We Were Young Festival)

10/23/22- Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Festival Grounds (When We Were Young Festival)

10/24/22- San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick (Headline)

10/26/22- Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater (Headline)

10/27/22- Los Angeles, CA – 1720 (Headline)

10/28/22- Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theater (My Chemical Romance support)

10/29/22- Las Vegas, NV – Las Vegas Festival Grounds (When We Were Young Festival)

11/08/22- San Pedro, CA – Norwegian Jewel (Emo’s Not Dead Cruise)

11/09/22- San Pedro, CA – Norwegian Jewel (Emo’s Not Dead Cruise)

11/10/22- San Pedro, CA – Norwegian Jewel (Emo’s Not Dead Cruise)

11/11/22- San Pedro, CA – Norwegian Jewel (Emo’s Not Dead Cruise)

11/12/22- San Pedro, CA – Norwegian Jewel (Emo’s Not Dead Cruise)