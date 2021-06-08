Thursday announce NJ show w/ Laura Jane Grace & Vein.FM

Thursday streamed three editions of a virtual concert series, "Signals," during the pandemic, and for the fourth, they'll return to the stage live and in person in their home state. "Signals Live in Concert" happens December 30 at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ, and they'll be joined by some killer support for it, Laura Jane Grace and Vein.FM. Norman Brannon (Texas Is The Reason, 108, New End Original) and Travis Stever (Coheed and Cambria) are also set to appear, like they did for the second Signals stream, and they're promising more guests, too.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 AM ET, with a venue presale starting Thursday June 10 at 10 AM.

Thursday are also playing Riot Fest 2021, and reissuing their debut LP, Waiting. They also recently covered home state hero Bruce Springsteen's "Dancing in the Dark" as part of the Two Minutes to Late Night cover series.

Norman Brannon recently spoke to us about Full Collapse for its 20th anniversary, along with members of Touche Amore, Deafheaven, La Dispute and more.

