Thursday announce tour w/ Gel, Pinkshift, Koyo & Vinnie Caruana; Pinkshift also opening L.S. Dunes tour

Thursday played their home state's Adjacent Festival last month, and they have more festival dates coming up, along with special War All The Time boat shows in NYC. They've now announced a headlining tour around those shows. They've lined up some amazing support for the new shows, with Gel, Pinkshift, Koyo, and Vinnie Caruana of The Movielife each joining on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16, and you can see all dates below.

Pinkshift are also opening most dates of L.S. Dunes' (whose lineup includes Thursday bassist Tim Payne and drummer Tucker Rule) summer tour, including their NYC show on July 17 at Irving Plaza. See all dates of that below, as well.

Gel released their great debut full-length Only Constant in March, and Koyo's debut LP Would You Miss It? is out in September (pre-order our exclusive white/maroon/clear tri-stripe vinyl variant). Pinkshift's debut, Love Me Forever, was one of our favorite punk albums of 2022.

THURSDAY: 2023 TOUR

Thu, Sep 07 Syracuse, NY ^

Fri, Sep 08 Wilmington, DE ^

Sat, Sep 09 Charlotte, NC ^

Sun, Sep 10 Pelham, TN #

Tue, Sep 12 Ardmore, PA %

Wed, Sep 13 Palisades Cliffs, NJ &

Thu, Sep 14 Palisades Cliffs, NJ &

Fr-Sun, Sep 15-17 Chicago, IL #

Mon, Sep 18 Cincinnati, OH @

Wed, Sep 20 New Haven, CT @

Thu, Sep 21 Richmond, VA @

Sat, Sep 23 Birmingham, AL #

^ with Pinkshift

# festival date

% with Gel and Vinnie Caruana

& War All The Time Boat Show

@ with Koyo

L.S. DUNES: 2023 TOUR

Thu, JUL 6 Sad Summer Fest Jacksonville, FL

Fri, JUL 7 Sad Summer Fest Clearwater, FL

Sat, JUL 8 Sad Summer Fest Alpharetta, GA

Sun, JUL 9 The Basement East Nashville, TN

Tue, JUL 11 Sad Summer Fest Portsmouth, VA

Wed, JUL 12 Sad Summer Fest Baltimore, MD

Thu, JUL 13 The Opera House Toronto, Canada #

Sat, JUL 15 The Strand Ballroom & Theatre Providence, RI +

Mon, JUL 17 Irving Plaza New York, NY *

Thu, JUL 20 Mr. Smalls Theatre Millvale, PA *

Fri, JUL 21 Bogart's Cincinnati, OH *

Sat, JUL 22 Saint Andrew's Hall Detroit, MI *

Mon, JUL 24 The Rave / Eagles Club Milwaukee, WI *

Tue, JUL 25 Woolys Des Moines, IA *

Wed, JUL 26 Waiting Room Lounge Omaha, NE *

Fri, JUL 28 Washington’s FoCo Fort Collins, CO *

Sun, JUL 30 Knitting Factory Concert House Boise, ID *

Tue, AUG 1 McMenamins Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR *

Wed, AUG 2 The Showbox Seattle, WA *

Sun, AUG 6 The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA *

Wed, AUG 9 The Fillmore San Francisco, CA *

Fri, AUG 11 GARDEN AMP Garden Grove, CA *

Sep. 15 - 17, 2023 Riot Fest 2023 Chicago, IL

# with Pony

+ with Teen Mortgage

* with Pinkshift