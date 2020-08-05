Thursday announce virtual festival with Cursive & And So I Watch You from Afar

Thursday recently revealed that they had a Summer 2020 tour they never got to announce, let alone play, due to coronavirus. It was scheduled for August and September with dates in the Western US and Canada. That tour isn't happening, of course, but you will be able to see Thursday soon from home. They've announced a virtual festival, happening on August 19 at 4 PM ET, with a rebroadcast from August 20 at 4 PM ET through August 22 at 4 PM ET. It's called Signals V.1, and in addition to Thursday (performing from Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn), it'll feature Cursive (an October 2019 set, also from Saint Vitus) and And So I Watch You from Afar.

Here's more from Thursday about the fest:

Thursday has aways laughed in the face of geography, technology and even time itself! Therefore we are delighted to announce Signals V.1, our first foray into the world of Thursday curated virtual festivals. Come hang on August 19th as we defy the very boundary of land and ocean to effortlessly transport you to Belfast, Northern Ireland where And So i Watch You From Afar will be your guide as you radiate between green forests and astral planes. Fasten your seat belt for a quick inter-continental trip to Los Angeles, California and into the home of BIRTHDAY BOY Tim Kasher who will regale you, as only he can. Speaking of Belfast, did you know that DeLorean cars were manufactured there? Well your boys were able to ‘borrow’ one and after months of planning, we were finally successful in stealing a flux capacitor from the Trump Administration. We will be using our newly acquired (and not entirely legal time machine) to take everyone back to October, 2019 for a never seen or heard before (multi camera) Cursive extravaganza at the world famous St Vitus in Brooklyn. No great celluloid motion picture is complete without a dystopian part where the heroes save the day, so once the Cursive feedback rings out, you will be magically transported back to modern day Brooklyn where Thursday will perform a live set unlike any we have ever done before, in our beloved Vitus. Tickets and merch bundles are available now at http://www.livefrom.events/thursday A limited number of free tickets and free merch will be available to the unemployed. We have to look out for each other, so please don’t try to snap these up if you are not. We very much hope that you can join us and thank you in advance for inviting us into your living rooms! Thursday.

Tickets and merch bundles are on sale now. Assuming shows happen IRL by then, Thursday are playing Psycho Las Vegas and Riot Fest in 2021.

