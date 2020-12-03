Thursday announce virtual holiday show w/ Bartees Strange & Jim Ward

Earlier in the pandemic, Thursday streamed a show from Saint Vitus in Brooklyn with a couple of cool openers. They called the virtual fest "Signals V.1," and now they've announced its second edition. This time they'll be performing from Weehawken, NJ recording studio IIWII on Tuesday, December 29 at 7:30 PM ET, and they're promising "a Thursday show like no other before it!," complete with special guests. Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance will be sitting in with them for a few songs (like he did for the August livestream), and Norman Bannon (Texas Is The Reason), Walter Schreifels (Quicksand, Gorilla Biscuits, Rival Schools), and Travis Stever (Coheed and Cambria) are also set to appear.

Opening for Thursday will be the genre-defying Bartees Strange, and Jim Ward of Sparta/At the Drive In. ("It’s only a matter of time before we are opening for Bartees," they add.) Tickets are on sale now.

Here's more about Signals V2 from the band:

Over the last four years, Thursday has been fortunate enough to have performed unforgettable Holiday Shows in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Long Island, Maryland, Brooklyn and Southern California.

After sharing the joy of being on stage together again for Signals V1, we became very determined to do a virtual show this holiday season. So it is with great pleasure that we are able to announce that we will be broadcasting Signals V2 on Tuesday December 29th at 7.30pm EST.

Live from IIWII in New Jersey - this will be a Thursday show like no other before it!

Our new friend Bartees Strange (side note: it’s only a matter of time before we are opening for Bartees) and our old friend Jim Ward (from ATDI / Sparta / Sleepercar) agreed to provide impeccable support sets. With the opening bar set so high, we knew we had to plan something different and special for our Thursday set.

We got on the phone to a few of our musical heroes and asked them would they come and sit in with us. To our utter delight they all said yes!

Frank Iero, who opened up the 2017 holiday tour with his solo band and invited us out to California last December to play the “return” show of MCR, is reprising his Signals V1 role on a few tunes. Norman Bannon from Texas Is The Reason will also be on hand to expertly school us on “how it’s done”. Walter Schreifels from Rival Schools and Quicksand (we will never forget the 2018 Australian tour with Quicksand as a career highlight) will be on hand to lend his magnificent talents to the event program. Finally, the Fire Deuce himself, Mr. Travis Stever from Coheed and Cambria, will leave you hypnotized.

Expect songs you might not have heard in a while, good stories, a lot of holiday cheer and some very special surprises.

Tickets are now available at www.livefrom.events/thursday

As with Signals.V1, there will be a limited amount of unemployed tickets and merchandise available for free to those adversely affected by the current circumstances we find ourselves in. We know Thursday fans are the best and will stick to the honor system here! We were shocked by how many people donated tickets to strangers on V1 so we are also adding the ability to pay an extra $2 on top of your ticket price and will use that money to fund more free tickets and more free merch for those like us that have seen their best laid plans change drastically.

The show will run from 7.30pm EST on December 29th and then will be available as VOD from midnight. The on demand will run right through to December 1st with the last showing starting at 9.00pm.

We are so happy that we will be able to play for you this holiday season and as we enter 2021, we want you to remember…………THIS YEAR WILL BE BETTER THAN THE LAST.

Stay Home, Stay Safe, Stay True.

Thursday.