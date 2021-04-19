Thursday celebrate ‘Full Collapse’ & ‘No Devolución’ anniversaries with livestream

Thursday recently marked the 20th anniversary of their pivotal sophomore album Full Collapse, and the tenth anniversary of their most recent album, No Devolución. To celebrate, they've announced a new livestream show, "Full Devolución," the third edition of their Signals streaming series. Like the second edition, they'll be performing from Weehawken, NJ recording studio IIWII at Friday May 14th at 7:30pm EST. Tickets are on sale now.

For Signals v3, Thursday will be joined by two singer/songwriters, Kayleigh Goldsworthy and A.A. Williams. "The band feel strongly that V3 should highlight a similar sense of internationalism and solidarity that the first two events displayed," they write.

Meanwhile, we recently spoke to Geoff Rickly on BV's VANS Channel 66 show about Full Collapse and the emo boom it helped inspire. We also took a look back at the album, and spoke to members of Touche Amore, Deafheaven, La Dispute and more about it.