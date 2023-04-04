Thursday playing ‘War All The Time’ in full on a boat around NYC

"The Palisades Cliffs and the New York skyline are forever ingrained in our history," write Thursday, announcing a very special NYC show. "To celebrate the 20th anniversary of War All The Time (this September) we are commandeering the good ship Liberty Belle and setting a course north up the Hudson from West 125th st to the George Washington Bridge and the Cliffs themselves, all in the shadow of the skyline. We will be playing War All The Time in its entirety as we sail."

The Rocks Off Concert Cruise is on September 14, just two days shy of the album's actual 20th anniversary. Tickets go on sale, naturally, on Thursday (4/6) at noon.

Thursday are also playing Atlantic City's Adjacent Festival on Memorial Day Weekend, Dallas' So What?! Music Festival in June and Alabama's Furnace Fest in September. Geoff Rickly will also be on tour with Sparta in May.

War All The Time is one of 30 Classic Emo and Post-Hardcore Albums Turning 30 in 2023.

THURSDAY - 2023 TOUR DATES

MAY 27 Adjacent Fest Atlantic City, NJ

JUN 24 So What?! Music Festival Dallas, TX

SEP 14 Rocks Off Concert Cruise NYC

SEP 22-24 Furnace Fest Birmingham, AL