Thursday & Cursive played classic albums with Anthony Green at The Chance (pics)

Thursday wrapped up their holiday tour with Cursive and Anthony Green on Sunday night in Poughkeepsie at The Chance. The tour had Thursday playing Full Collapse front-to-back, while Cursive were playing Domestica in full, each with a few songs from the rest of their catalogs to round out the sets.

For his opening set, Anthony Green mixed in Circa Survive and L.S. Dunes songs -- and Dylan and Deftones covers -- with solo songs from this year's Boom. Done. and more.

Check out photos of the whole show by Devan Gallagher, along with setlists, below.

SETLIST: Thursday at The Chance, Poughkeepsie 12/17/2022

Full Collapse:

Understanding in a Car Crash

Concealer

Autobiography of a Nation

A Hole in the World

Cross Out the Eyes

Paris in Flames

I Am the Killer

Standing on the Edge of Summer

Wind-Up

How Long Is the Night? / Understanding in a Car Crash reprise

Encore:

Jet Black New Year

Signals Over the Air

War All the Time

SETLIST: Cursive at The Chance, Poughkeepsie 12/17/2022

Domestica:

The Casualty

The Martyr

Shallow Means, Deep Ends

Making Friends and Acquaintances

A Red So Deep

The Lament of Pretty Baby

The Game of Who Needs Who the Worst

The Radiator Hums

The Night I Lost the Will to Fight

Art Is Hard

From the Hips

Loud

The Great Decay

Stranded Satellite

Big Bang

SETLIST: Anthony Green at The Chance, Poughkeepsie 12/17/2022

Center of It All

She Loves Me So

I Don't Want To Die Tonight

Pleasure of the Feast

Why Must We Wait

2022 (L.S. Dunes song)

Love

Maybe This Will Be The One

Trading Doses

I Shall Be Released (Bob Dylan cover)

Don't Dance

Diamond Eyes (Deftones cover)

Meet Me in Montauk (Circa Survive song)

Spanish Moss