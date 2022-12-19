Thursday & Cursive played classic albums with Anthony Green at The Chance (pics)
Thursday wrapped up their holiday tour with Cursive and Anthony Green on Sunday night in Poughkeepsie at The Chance. The tour had Thursday playing Full Collapse front-to-back, while Cursive were playing Domestica in full, each with a few songs from the rest of their catalogs to round out the sets.
For his opening set, Anthony Green mixed in Circa Survive and L.S. Dunes songs -- and Dylan and Deftones covers -- with solo songs from this year's Boom. Done. and more.
Check out photos of the whole show by Devan Gallagher, along with setlists, below.
SETLIST: Thursday at The Chance, Poughkeepsie 12/17/2022
Full Collapse:
Understanding in a Car Crash
Concealer
Autobiography of a Nation
A Hole in the World
Cross Out the Eyes
Paris in Flames
I Am the Killer
Standing on the Edge of Summer
Wind-Up
How Long Is the Night? / Understanding in a Car Crash reprise
Encore:
Jet Black New Year
Signals Over the Air
War All the Time
SETLIST: Cursive at The Chance, Poughkeepsie 12/17/2022
Domestica:
The Casualty
The Martyr
Shallow Means, Deep Ends
Making Friends and Acquaintances
A Red So Deep
The Lament of Pretty Baby
The Game of Who Needs Who the Worst
The Radiator Hums
The Night I Lost the Will to Fight
Art Is Hard
From the Hips
Loud
The Great Decay
Stranded Satellite
Big Bang
SETLIST: Anthony Green at The Chance, Poughkeepsie 12/17/2022
Center of It All
She Loves Me So
I Don't Want To Die Tonight
Pleasure of the Feast
Why Must We Wait
2022 (L.S. Dunes song)
Love
Maybe This Will Be The One
Trading Doses
I Shall Be Released (Bob Dylan cover)
Don't Dance
Diamond Eyes (Deftones cover)
Meet Me in Montauk (Circa Survive song)
Spanish Moss