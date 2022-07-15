Thursday & No Devotion cancel dates; Geoff Rickly talks ‘Full Collapse’ on BV podcast

Geoff Rickly's band No Devotion began a short US tour with Sunny Day Real Estate's Jeremy Enigk at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on Monday (7/11), one day before they announced their new album No Oblivion, but they sadly had to cut the tour short. They write:

After 2.5 years of running, fate has finally caught up with us and it is with both reluctance and sadness that we have to cancel the remaining dates of our tour in Boston and Baltimore. It’s truly heartbreaking as the shows so far have been nothing short of an inspiration and the reception to the record pre-sale has been unparalleled. We are devastated, as you can imagine. For those asking how they can help, there are two ways! The first is that our new record is available for pre-order at velocityrecords.com - Three of the variants are already sold out and we would hate for you to miss one of the OG prints! The second is that we have set up a PayPal help line. Between international flights, visa’s, hotels, van and gear hire etc etc, we are losing a small fortune. If anyone wants to lend a a hand, it’s set up at knowdevotion@gmail.com - anyone who contributes $30 or more can choose between a thank you call from a band member or a personalised postcard sent to your house (US only). Anyone who donates $60 (in the states) or more will receive a signed copy of the long out of print original pressing of Permanence as a thank you. Anyone who wants one outside of the states, email the gmail address above and we can advise on postage. These are tough times that just got even tougher. We have overcome much worse and we will overcome this and see you all very soon. Thank you— Geoff, Lee, Stu.

Following that news came the news that Geoff's other band Thursday had to postpone the Full Collapse 21st anniversary show that was scheduled for Saturday (7/16) at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall to August 25. All tickets will be honored for the new dates, special guests TBC. (Originally the show was to feature Jeremy Enigk and Hundreds of AU.) That's right at the beginning of Thursday's next Full Collapse run, which is with Anthony Green and also includes a sold-out show at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on September 9. After those shows, Thursday open for My Chemical Romance, including NY/NJ shows at Barclays Center and Prudential Center. Updated dates are listed below.

In related news, we just posted a new podcast episode featuring an hour-long interview with Geoff Rickly. He reflected on Full Collapse and the early 2000s emo boom in honor of the album's anniversary, and he also talked about producing My Chemical Romance's debut album, working with Touche Amore early on, the possibility of new Thursday music, Chino Moreno's post-show DJ sets when Deftones and Thursday toured together back in the day, Sunny Day Real Estate's How It Feels To Be Something On tour, and much more. Listen on Spotify, Apple Music, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

In other news, Geoff interviewed screamo legends Saetia for CREEM ahead of their reunion shows.

Catch Sunny Day Real Estate on tour this year too.

Thursday -- 2022 Tour Dates

AUG 25 White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ

AUG 27 Is For Lovers Fest Wichita, KS

AUG 28 Is For Lovers Fest Denver, CO

SEP 02 Skullys Music Diner Columbus, OH^

SEP 03 Mr Small's Theatre Millvale, PA^

SEP 04 Rec Room Buffalo, NY^

SEP 06 Palladium Worcester, MA^

SEP 07 TD Garden Boston, MA*

SEP 08 TD Garden Boston, MA*

SEP 09 Saint Vitus Bar New York City, NY^

SEP 10 Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY*

SEP 13 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI*

SEP 15 Xcel Energy Center West Saint Paul, MN*

SEP 19 Ottobar Baltimore, MD^

SEP 20 Prudential Center Newark, NJ*

OCT 08 Aftershock 2022 Sacramento, CA

OCT 11 Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM#

OCT 13 GARDEN AMP Garden Grove, CA#

OCT 14 The Ritz San Jose, CA#

OCT 15 The Forum Los Angeles, CA*

OCT 18 Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC#

OCT 19 The Crocodile Seattle, WA#&

OCT 20 Hawthorne Theatre Portland, OR#&

Oct 22 - Oct 23 When We Were Young 2022 Las Vegas, NV

OCT 24 Brick By Brick San Diego, CA#

OCT 26 The Majestic Ventura Theater Ventura, CA#

OCT 27 1720 Los Angeles, CA#

OCT 28 Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ w/ Jimmy Eat World

OCT 29 When We Were Young 2022 Las Vegas, NV

^ - w/ Anthony Green

* - w/ My Chemical Romance

# - w/ Hail The Sun, The Homeless Gospel Choir

& - w/ The Fall of Troy