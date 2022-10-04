Thursday (playing ‘Full Collapse’), Cursive (playing ‘Domestica’) & Anthony Green announce tour

Thursday are in the midst of their Full Collapse 21st anniversary tour, and they've just added another round of dates celebrating this album for this December. These are extra special too, as it's not just a classic album tour for Thursday; it's also got Cursive playing Domestica in full for its 20-ish anniversary! (And Cursive also just reissued it.) On top of that, Anthony Green is playing, making for an excellent triple bill. Thursday write:

This holiday season we decided to do our traditional holiday shows in early, instead of late December! These Full Collapse sets will take place in cities and towns that we haven’t been to in forever, if at all! Our dear friend @anthonygreen666 will join us on 11 of the 12 snows and @cursivetheband will perform their pivotal Domestica album in full, each and every night. ’Tis the season to be giving, so we are also going to resurrect the MIDNIGHTERS club. Anyone who buys a ticket in the first 72 hours for any show on the tour will automatically enjoy membership and be sent a (free) download link to a plethora of rare (or never seen before) audio, video and other assorted treasures from our own personal archives. Two random early bird ticker holders from each show will also be gifted Crew Merch that is only normally reserved for our team! Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am (watch out for local pre-sales) so why not treat yo’elf. Happy Holi-daze everyone

The tour wraps up with two shows in the NYC-area: Huntington on December 16 and Poughkeepsie on December 17. (Ticket links aren't up yet and exact venues don't appear to be announced but it's probably The Paramount and The Chance.) All dates on the tour poster below.

Meanwhile, Anthony Green and members of Thursday (and My Chemical Romance and Coheed & Cambria) are now also playing in the new band L.S. Dunes, who have a debut album and tour on the way. Anthony also put out his new solo album Boom. Done. earlier this year, and Thursday vocalist Geoff Rickly's band No Devotion just released their new album No Oblivion.

Listen to Geoff Rickly discuss Full Collapse on the BrooklynVegan podcast:

-

Thursday -- Previously Announced 2022 Tour Dates

10/08/22- Sacramento, CA – Discovery Park (Aftershock Festival)

10/11/22- Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater (Headline)

10/13/22- Garden Grove, CA – Garden Amp (Headline)

10/14/22- San Jose, CA – The Ritz (Headline)

10/15/22- Inglewood, CA – The Forum (My Chemical Romance support)

10/18/22- Vancouver, BC – The Vogue Theatre (Headline)

10/19/22- Seattle, WA – The Crocodile (Headline)

10/20/22- Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre (Headline)

10/22/22- Las Vegas, NV – Las Vegas Festival Grounds (When We Were Young Festival)

10/23/22- Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Festival Grounds (When We Were Young Festival)

10/24/22- San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick (Headline)

10/26/22- Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater (Headline)

10/27/22- Los Angeles, CA – 1720 (Headline)

10/28/22- Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theater (My Chemical Romance support)

10/29/22- Las Vegas, NV – Las Vegas Festival Grounds (When We Were Young Festival)

11/08/22- San Pedro, CA – Norwegian Jewel (Emo’s Not Dead Cruise)

11/09/22- San Pedro, CA – Norwegian Jewel (Emo’s Not Dead Cruise)

11/10/22- San Pedro, CA – Norwegian Jewel (Emo’s Not Dead Cruise)

11/11/22- San Pedro, CA – Norwegian Jewel (Emo’s Not Dead Cruise)

11/12/22- San Pedro, CA – Norwegian Jewel (Emo’s Not Dead Cruise)