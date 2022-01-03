Thursday postpone beginning of January tour
Thursday were recently forced to cancel their December holiday shows after a band member tested positive for Covid. They were scheduled to head back out on the road starting in early January for a tour with Cursive, Jeremy Enigk, and The Appleseed Cast, but now some of those dates are being postponed too. "We have made the difficult decision to postpone the first part of the January tour," they write. "We will now start in Detroit on January 19." Dates from January 6 through 17, including stops in Virginia Beach, Asheville, Louisville, Nashville, Ft Lauderdale, Orlando, Houson, San Antonio, Dallas, and Kansas City, are in the process of being re-scheduled, with new dates to be announced.
"The reality is that these days decisions made concerning touring are not totally in our hands," Thursday continue. "Recommendations from our crew and the other artists on the bill (never-mind our families) have become a bigger part of the conversation as we try our best to navigate these current circumstances. No one wants to be out there playing more than the five of us. It's what we love the most. We are trying our damndest to integrate the reschedules ASAP and we genuinely cannot wait to play for you again."
The NYC show at Irving Plaza on January 26, Long Island show at January 29 at The Paramount, and February dates on the West Coast are all currently on. See Thursday's current tour schedule below.
THURSDAY: 2022 TOUR w/ CURSIVE, JEREMY ENIGK & THE APPLESEED CAST
01/19 Detroit, MI – El Club
01/20 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
01/21 Youngstown, OH – Packard Music Hall
01/22 Rochester, NY – Anthology
01/24 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
01/26 New York City, NY – Irving Plaza
01/27 Portland, ME – Aura
01/28 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
01/29 Huntington, NY - The Paramount
02/05 Denver, CO – Summit
02/06 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
02/07 Boise, ID – Knikng Factory
02/09 Seattle, WA – the Crocodile
02/10 Spokane, WA – Knitting factory
02/11 Portland, OR – Roseland
02/12 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades
02/14 San Francisco, CA – August Hall
02/15 Pomona, CA – The Glass house
02/17 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theatre
02/18 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theatre
02/19 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
THURSDAY: POSTPONED 2022 TOUR
01/06 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27
01/07 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
01/08 Louisville, KY – Paristown Hall
01/09 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
01/11 Ft Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
01/12 Orlando, FL – House Of Blues
01/14 Houston, TX – Scout Bar
01/15 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
01/16 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
01/17 Kansas City, MO – The Truman