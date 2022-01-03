Thursday postpone beginning of January tour

Thursday were recently forced to cancel their December holiday shows after a band member tested positive for Covid. They were scheduled to head back out on the road starting in early January for a tour with Cursive, Jeremy Enigk, and The Appleseed Cast, but now some of those dates are being postponed too. "We have made the difficult decision to postpone the first part of the January tour," they write. "We will now start in Detroit on January 19." Dates from January 6 through 17, including stops in Virginia Beach, Asheville, Louisville, Nashville, Ft Lauderdale, Orlando, Houson, San Antonio, Dallas, and Kansas City, are in the process of being re-scheduled, with new dates to be announced.

"The reality is that these days decisions made concerning touring are not totally in our hands," Thursday continue. "Recommendations from our crew and the other artists on the bill (never-mind our families) have become a bigger part of the conversation as we try our best to navigate these current circumstances. No one wants to be out there playing more than the five of us. It's what we love the most. We are trying our damndest to integrate the reschedules ASAP and we genuinely cannot wait to play for you again."

The NYC show at Irving Plaza on January 26, Long Island show at January 29 at The Paramount, and February dates on the West Coast are all currently on. See Thursday's current tour schedule below.

THURSDAY: 2022 TOUR w/ CURSIVE, JEREMY ENIGK & THE APPLESEED CAST

01/19 Detroit, MI – El Club

01/20 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

01/21 Youngstown, OH – Packard Music Hall

01/22 Rochester, NY – Anthology

01/24 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

01/26 New York City, NY – Irving Plaza

01/27 Portland, ME – Aura

01/28 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

01/29 Huntington, NY - The Paramount

02/05 Denver, CO – Summit

02/06 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

02/07 Boise, ID – Knikng Factory

02/09 Seattle, WA – the Crocodile

02/10 Spokane, WA – Knitting factory

02/11 Portland, OR – Roseland

02/12 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

02/14 San Francisco, CA – August Hall

02/15 Pomona, CA – The Glass house

02/17 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theatre

02/18 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theatre

02/19 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

THURSDAY: POSTPONED 2022 TOUR