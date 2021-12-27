Thursday postpone remainder of this week’s holiday shows

As New Year's shows continue to get cancelled, Thursday have officially called off the remainder of their holiday shows -- which were scheduled to take place at DC's 9:30 Club on 12/29 and NJ's Starland Ballroom on 12/30 -- after a band member tested positive for COVID. "Rescheduled dates will be announced imminently," the band says.

This comes after the band cancelled their 12/27 show at Reading, PA's Reverb (new date TBA) and postponed their Worcester, MA show at the Palladium to January 23, following a positive COVID test from within the band. The Palladium show is now part of their 2022 tour with Cursive, Jeremy Enigk (of Sunny Day Real Estate), and The Appleseed Cast.

Opener Laura Jane Grace had already dropped off the DC and NJ shows due to a a positive test within a group of people she'd been working with. "Had a positive test result in a group of people I’d been working with this past week and though I can’t find a test to buy to take, I’m feeling symptomatic," she said. "Really sorry about this, stay safe y’all." She later confirmed she did in fact test positive and added, "Hot take about having covid: I feel like shit."

Thursday's 2022 tour also includes shows at NYC's Irving Plaza on January 26 and Long Island's Paramount on January 29 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Thursday frontman Geoff Rickly is also opening some of Will Hoge's shows in 2022, including NYC's Hill Country on April 1 (tickets).

Thursday / Cursive / Jeremy Enigk / The Appleseed Cast -- 2022 Tour Dates

01/06 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

01/07 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

01/08 Louisville, KY – Paristown Hall

01/09 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

01/11 Ft Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

01/12 Orlando, FL – House Of Blues

01/14 Houston, TX – Scout Bar

01/15 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

01/16 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

01/17 Kansas City, MO – The Truman

01/19 Detroit, MI – El Club

01/20 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

01/21 Youngstown, OH – Packard Music Hall

01/22 Rochester, NY – Anthology

01/23 Worceser, MA - Palladium

01/24 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

01/26 New York City, NY – Irving Plaza

01/27 Portland, ME – Aura

01/28 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

01/29 Huntington, NY - The Paramount

02/05 Denver, CO – Summit

02/06 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

02/07 Boise, ID – Knikng Factory

02/09 Seattle, WA – the Crocodile

02/10 Spokane, WA – Knitting factory

02/11 Portland, OR – Roseland

02/12 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

02/14 San Francisco, CA – August Hall

02/15 Pomona, CA – The Glass house

02/17 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theatre

02/18 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theatre

02/19 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick