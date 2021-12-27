Thursday postpone remainder of this week’s holiday shows
As New Year's shows continue to get cancelled, Thursday have officially called off the remainder of their holiday shows -- which were scheduled to take place at DC's 9:30 Club on 12/29 and NJ's Starland Ballroom on 12/30 -- after a band member tested positive for COVID. "Rescheduled dates will be announced imminently," the band says.
This comes after the band cancelled their 12/27 show at Reading, PA's Reverb (new date TBA) and postponed their Worcester, MA show at the Palladium to January 23, following a positive COVID test from within the band. The Palladium show is now part of their 2022 tour with Cursive, Jeremy Enigk (of Sunny Day Real Estate), and The Appleseed Cast.
Opener Laura Jane Grace had already dropped off the DC and NJ shows due to a a positive test within a group of people she'd been working with. "Had a positive test result in a group of people I’d been working with this past week and though I can’t find a test to buy to take, I’m feeling symptomatic," she said. "Really sorry about this, stay safe y’all." She later confirmed she did in fact test positive and added, "Hot take about having covid: I feel like shit."
Thursday's 2022 tour also includes shows at NYC's Irving Plaza on January 26 and Long Island's Paramount on January 29 (tickets). All dates are listed below.
Thursday frontman Geoff Rickly is also opening some of Will Hoge's shows in 2022, including NYC's Hill Country on April 1 (tickets).
Thursday / Cursive / Jeremy Enigk / The Appleseed Cast -- 2022 Tour Dates
01/06 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27
01/07 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
01/08 Louisville, KY – Paristown Hall
01/09 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
01/11 Ft Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
01/12 Orlando, FL – House Of Blues
01/14 Houston, TX – Scout Bar
01/15 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
01/16 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
01/17 Kansas City, MO – The Truman
01/19 Detroit, MI – El Club
01/20 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
01/21 Youngstown, OH – Packard Music Hall
01/22 Rochester, NY – Anthology
01/23 Worceser, MA - Palladium
01/24 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
01/26 New York City, NY – Irving Plaza
01/27 Portland, ME – Aura
01/28 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
01/29 Huntington, NY - The Paramount
02/05 Denver, CO – Summit
02/06 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
02/07 Boise, ID – Knikng Factory
02/09 Seattle, WA – the Crocodile
02/10 Spokane, WA – Knitting factory
02/11 Portland, OR – Roseland
02/12 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades
02/14 San Francisco, CA – August Hall
02/15 Pomona, CA – The Glass house
02/17 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theatre
02/18 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theatre
02/19 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick