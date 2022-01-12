Thursday reschedule shows with Cursive & Appleseed Cast; Jeremy Enigk drops off most dates
After being forced to cancel their December holiday shows and postpone the beginning of their January tour, Thursday have now announced an update to the routing, with several rescheduled dates. Cursive and The Appleseed Cast are still on board for the entire tour, but sadly Jeremy Enigk can now only play three of the dates. Nate Bergman has been added as an additional opener.
The tour hits NYC's Irving Plaza on January 26 (tickets) and Long Island's Paramount on January 29 (tickets), as originally planned, and it now also includes NJ's Starland Ballroom on February 27 (tickets). All three of those are with Cursive, The Appleseed Cast, and Nate Bergman. All dates are listed below.
The band writes:
Re-routing a tour at the best of times is difficult but re-routing a tour over the holidays is virtually impossible. Thankfully we have the best promoters and agents on our side and they have made what seemed inconceivable happen! Please see above for the amended tour dates, which are now broken into three segments between next week and March 13th. Cursive and The Appleseed Cast are able to do everything and Jeremy Enigk is able to do select dates. Nate Bergman joins us also. Washington DC and Reading, PA reschedules are coming soon. All original tickets remain valid for new shows / please see local listings for specific policies on everything else. All us and our friends want to do is play music and we are trying our hardest to play music. See you soon. Also just when you thought the world couldn’t get any weirder both Tim Kasher and Tucker Rule are on mainstream TV tonight. Tim is on a gameshow and Tucker is banging the tubs on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
Thursday / Cursive / The Appleseed Cast / Nate Bergman -- 2022 Tour Dates
01/19 Detroit, MI – El Club
01/20 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
01/21 Youngstown, OH – Packard Hall
01/22 Rochester, NY – Anthology
01/23 Worcester, MA – Palladium
01/24 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
01/26 New York City, NY – Irving Plaza
01/27 Portland, ME – Aura
01/28 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
01/29 Huntington, NY – The Paramount
02/05 Denver, CO – Summit
02/06 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
02/07 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
02/09 Seattle, WA – Crocodile (feat. Jeremy Enigk)
02/10 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory (feat. Jeremy Enigk)
02/11 Portland, OR – Roseland (feat. Jeremy Enigk)
02/12 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades
02/14 San Francisco, CA – August Hall
02/15 Pomona, CA – The Glass house
02/17 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theatre
02/18 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theatre
02/19 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
02/27 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
02/28 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27
03/01 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
03/02 Louisville, KY – Paristown Hall
03/04 Orlando, FL – House Of Blues
03/05 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
03/07 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
03/09 Kansas City, MO – Truman Theater
03/10 Dallas, TX – Amplified
03/11 Houston, TX – Scout Bar
03/13 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger