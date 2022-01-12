Thursday reschedule shows with Cursive & Appleseed Cast; Jeremy Enigk drops off most dates

After being forced to cancel their December holiday shows and postpone the beginning of their January tour, Thursday have now announced an update to the routing, with several rescheduled dates. Cursive and The Appleseed Cast are still on board for the entire tour, but sadly Jeremy Enigk can now only play three of the dates. Nate Bergman has been added as an additional opener.

The tour hits NYC's Irving Plaza on January 26 (tickets) and Long Island's Paramount on January 29 (tickets), as originally planned, and it now also includes NJ's Starland Ballroom on February 27 (tickets). All three of those are with Cursive, The Appleseed Cast, and Nate Bergman. All dates are listed below.

The band writes:

Re-routing a tour at the best of times is difficult but re-routing a tour over the holidays is virtually impossible. Thankfully we have the best promoters and agents on our side and they have made what seemed inconceivable happen! Please see above for the amended tour dates, which are now broken into three segments between next week and March 13th. Cursive and The Appleseed Cast are able to do everything and Jeremy Enigk is able to do select dates. Nate Bergman joins us also. Washington DC and Reading, PA reschedules are coming soon. All original tickets remain valid for new shows / please see local listings for specific policies on everything else. All us and our friends want to do is play music and we are trying our hardest to play music. See you soon. Also just when you thought the world couldn’t get any weirder both Tim Kasher and Tucker Rule are on mainstream TV tonight. Tim is on a gameshow and Tucker is banging the tubs on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Thursday / Cursive / The Appleseed Cast / Nate Bergman -- 2022 Tour Dates

01/19 Detroit, MI – El Club

01/20 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

01/21 Youngstown, OH – Packard Hall

01/22 Rochester, NY – Anthology

01/23 Worcester, MA – Palladium

01/24 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

01/26 New York City, NY – Irving Plaza

01/27 Portland, ME – Aura

01/28 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

01/29 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

02/05 Denver, CO – Summit

02/06 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

02/07 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

02/09 Seattle, WA – Crocodile (feat. Jeremy Enigk)

02/10 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory (feat. Jeremy Enigk)

02/11 Portland, OR – Roseland (feat. Jeremy Enigk)

02/12 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

02/14 San Francisco, CA – August Hall

02/15 Pomona, CA – The Glass house

02/17 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theatre

02/18 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theatre

02/19 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

02/27 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

02/28 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

03/01 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

03/02 Louisville, KY – Paristown Hall

03/04 Orlando, FL – House Of Blues

03/05 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

03/07 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

03/09 Kansas City, MO – Truman Theater

03/10 Dallas, TX – Amplified

03/11 Houston, TX – Scout Bar

03/13 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger