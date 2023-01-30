Thursday’s Geoff Rickly announces debut novel

In addition to spending tons of time on tour with Thursday and releasing a new No Devotion album last year, Geoff Rickly has also been busy writing his first novel. It's called Someone Who Isn’t Me, and it comes out July 25 via Chelsea Hodson's new independent press run Rose Books (pre-order). The synopsis reads:

Geoff Rickly’s debut novel Someone Who Isn’t Me is a feverish journey through the psyche of someone who no longer recognizes himself. When Geoff hears that a drug called ibogaine might be able to save him from his heroin addiction, he goes to a clinic in Mexico to confront the darkest and most destructive versions of himself. In this modern reimagining of the Divine Comedy, survival lurks in the darkest corners of Geoff’s brain, asking, will he make it? Can anyone?

Of the advance praise quotes that have been shared, one is from My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way, who calls it "a spiral staircase in a burning building." See the artwork (by Jesse Draxler) below.

