Thursday’s Geoff Rickly announces NJ solo show ahead of tour supporting Sparta
Geoff Rickly of Thursday and No Devotion has announced an NJ solo show this spring. It happens at Chatham's Twin Elephant Brewing Company on April 28, and it's with Warren Swan of We.re All Broken. Tickets are on sale now.
After the NJ show, Geoff heads to the West Coast to support Sparta, who are celebrating the 20th anniversary of 2002's Wiretap Scars on tour. '68 also join as support, and the shows run through May, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Salt Lake City, Denver, and more. See all dates below.
Geoff also has his first novel, Someone Who Isn't Me, out this summer.
SPARTA / '68 / GEOFF RICKLY: 2023 TOUR
05/04 Mesa, AZ – Nile Half House
05/05 Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction
05/06 San Diego, CA @ Music Box
05/07 Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy
05/09 Fresno, CA @ Strummers
05/10 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
05/11 Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's
05/13 Portland, OR @ Dante's
05/14 Tacoma, WA @ Alma
05/15 Boise, ID @ 9th St. Parallel
05/17 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
05/18 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre
05/19 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad