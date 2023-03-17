Thursday’s Geoff Rickly announces NJ solo show ahead of tour supporting Sparta

Geoff Rickly of Thursday and No Devotion has announced an NJ solo show this spring. It happens at Chatham's Twin Elephant Brewing Company on April 28, and it's with Warren Swan of We.re All Broken. Tickets are on sale now.

After the NJ show, Geoff heads to the West Coast to support Sparta, who are celebrating the 20th anniversary of 2002's Wiretap Scars on tour. '68 also join as support, and the shows run through May, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Salt Lake City, Denver, and more. See all dates below.

Geoff also has his first novel, Someone Who Isn't Me, out this summer.

SPARTA / '68 / GEOFF RICKLY: 2023 TOUR

05/04 Mesa, AZ – Nile Half House

05/05 Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

05/06 San Diego, CA @ Music Box

05/07 Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy

05/09 Fresno, CA @ Strummers

05/10 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

05/11 Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's

05/13 Portland, OR @ Dante's

05/14 Tacoma, WA @ Alma

05/15 Boise, ID @ 9th St. Parallel

05/17 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

05/18 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

05/19 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad