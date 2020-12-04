Thursday’s Geoff Rickly (covering Tori Amos) & more on No Sleep’s new holiday benefit comp

Today (12/4) is the final Bandcamp Friday fundraiser of the year, and among the day's special releases is a new seasonal benefit compilation from No Sleep Records, featuring 17 tracks "of winter cheer, or something." No Sleep Til Christmas 8 features Geoff Rickly (Thursday) giving classic Tori Amos piano ballad "Winter" a droney makeover (or a "bedroom noise version," as he calls it), a screamo-y Joyce Manor cover from GILT, and holiday originals and covers from Best Ex, Cinema Stare, Cliffdiver, Cloaker, Hate Club, Hornbill, Laughingstock, Michael Malarkey, No Better, Odd Robot, Palette Knife, p.s.you'redead, Riverby, Sarah and the Safe Word, The Weekend Run Club, and more.

Proceeds go to Feeding America, and you can see the tracklisting and stream the comp below, and purchase it on Bandcamp.

Meanwhile, Thursday just announced a virtual holiday show with Bartees Strange, Jim Ward, and special guests.

No Sleep Til Christmas 8 Tracklisting

1. Cinema Stare - The Cold

2. Cliffdiver - White Christmas

3. Geoff Rickly - Winter (Tori Amos cover)

4. Hate Club - Christmas Wrapping

5. Cloaker - Last Christmas

6. No Better - Will You Still Love Me In December

7. Riverby - I Wish It Was Christmas Today

8. The Weekend Run Club - All I Want For Christmas

9. Michael Malarkey, Kris N., Justin Satinover - Evergreen

10. Palette Knife - 30 Days

11. Gilt - Christmas Card (Joyce Manor cover)

12. Sarah and the Safe Word - Prancer's Night Off

13. Odd Robot - O Holy Night

14. p.s.you'redead - Santa Baby

15. Hornbill - Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)

16. Laughingstock - I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas

17. Best Ex - Last Christmas