Thursday’s Geoff Rickly doing book release party in CT, presented & moderated by BV

Thursday, No Devotion, and United Nations vocalist Geoff Rickly's debut novel Someone Who Isn't Me comes out July 25 via Chelsea Hodson's new independent press run Rose Books, and Geoff will be celebrating with a release event in Stamford, Connecticut on July 26 at Ferguson Library in the main library third floor auditorium. The event is co-presented by BrooklynVegan, and I (Andrew Sacher) will be moderating a conversation with Geoff about the book. Registration is required for in-person attendance, and you can also stream it live if you can't make it in person. The event goes from 6:30-7:30 PM.

Light refreshments will be served, and Geoff will be doing a signing following the discussion. More info and registration here.

Geoff's book is described as "the feverish journey of a man seeking psychedelic ibogaine treatment for heroin addiction at a clinic in Mexico to confront the darkest and most destructive versions of himself. This modern reimagining of the Divine Comedy is based on Rickly's own experience with heroin addiction."

Meanwhile, Thursday are playing War All The Time in full for its 20th anniversary at two sold-out boat shows in NYC and at The Fest in Gainesville. They also play Atlantic City's Adjacent Fest this month. Geoff (solo) is also opening Sparta's Wiretap Scars 20th anniversary tour, alongside Zeta, including Brooklyn Monarch on August 4.

